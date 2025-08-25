Composer Marco Beltrami confirms his return for Scream 7, shares samples of some score tracks

Working as composer on the first four Scream movies, Marco Beltrami delivered some iconic horror movie music – but when the franchise was revived with a fifth film back in 2022, Brian Tyler was hired as the composer. Tyler returned for Scream VI, working with Sven Faulconer. If you’ve been wondering who might compose the score for Scream 7 , well, we have an answer now, and it comes straight from the source: Beltrami has taken to social media to confirm that he is composing the music for the new sequel! Not only that, but he also shared a sample of some of the music tracks they have been recording. You can check it out on Beltrami’s Instagram account.

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Given that we have Campbell back in the lead and the writer of the original film at the helm, it seems very fitting that the franchise has circled back to Beltrami as composer now.

Neve Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, Riverdale‘s Mark Consuelos, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, and Ethan Embray (The Devil’s Candy). Oddly, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played Ghostface killers in the original Scream and Scream 3, respectively, and did not appear to make it out of those movies alive, are also in the cast. Although two of the “core four” characters established in the previous two movies are no longer around, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin.

Are you glad to hear that Marco Beltrami is composing the Scream 7 score? Let us know by leaving a comment below.