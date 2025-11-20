Scream 7 featuring a character named Tatum made Rose McGowan’s heart happy

A few weeks ago, on Halloween Eve, Paramount Pictures unveiled a trailer for the slasher sequel Scream 7 , which is set to reach theatres on February 27, 2026. The film brings Neve Campbell back into the lead as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott – and the trailer confirmed the rumors that Sidney has a teenage daughter named Tatum, in honor of her friend who was killed in the original Scream back in 1996. The original Tatum was played by Rose McGowan, who says that it made her heart happy to hear that her character’s name lives on in the new film.

Spyglass Media and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Campbell is joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who plays Sidney’s daughter Tatum; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, Riverdale‘s Mark Consuelos, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, and Ethan Embray (The Devil’s Candy). Although two of the “core four” characters established in the previous two movies are no longer around, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin.

Also in the cast are Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who played Ghostface killers in the original Scream and Scream 3, respectively, and did not appear to make it out of those movies alive. David Arquette is back as the dearly departed Dewey, who exited the world of the living in the fifth movie.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

During an interview on the Scream Obsessed podcast, McGowan was asked how she felt about a Scream 7 character being named in her Scream character’s honor. She replied, “ I think Scream is one of the greatest fandoms in the world. I know, I’m biased, but I believe this is true. I love how excited the fact that Sidney naming her baby Tatum– it’s made my heart happy and I know it’s made many others happy. It feels right and good. Tatum lives! “

Were you happy to hear that Sidney named her daughter in Tatum’s honor? Share your thoughts on Scream 7 by leaving a comment below.

We got the ultimate Woodsboro throwback— an exclusive interview w/ Rose McGowan, the iconic Tatum Riley from ‘SCREAM [1996]’. 🔪🩸



We sat down with Rose McGowan as she reveals the spark behind Tatum Riley, how she feels about Sidney Prescott naming her daughter after Tatum in… pic.twitter.com/gsNO2vXAri — 𝙎𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙈 🔪 𝙊𝘽𝙎𝙀𝙎𝙎𝙀𝘿 (@Scream_Obsessed) November 19, 2025