Horror Movie News

Ghostface voice actor doing audiobook narration for new history of Scream book

By
Posted 8 hours ago
scream bookscream book

What’s your favorite scary movie? OK, but what’s your favorite scary movie book? You might have a new answer this summer, as Penguin Random House will release the aptly titled book Your Favorite Scary Movie, documenting the legacy of the Scream franchise. Even better, the audiobook will be narrated by none other than Roger L. Jackson – the voice of Ghostface.

In a statement, Jackson said of the Scream endeavor, “It is my hope that everyone who listens to this audiobook enjoys it as much as I enjoyed reading it. So well written, with depth and nuance. Many things I never knew and stories I had never heard. This is essential reading for anyone interested in Scream. It was an honor to read this for fans of the films and people, like me, who delight in audiobooks.” In addition to voicing Ghostface in the Scream movies (and some video games), Jackson is also known for voicing Mojo Jojo and more on The Powderpuff Girls.

Jackson, along with some of your favorite Scream players – including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Kevin Williamson, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, and more – contributed to interviews with author/journalist Ashley Cullins, who is marking her book debut. The 352-page book – officially titled Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror – will slash its way to shelves on August 19th. The audiobook is due on the same date and will run 9 hours and 43 minutes.

Choosing Roger L. Jackson is the absolute perfect choice to do the audio version of the Scream book, as he and Courteney Cox are the only actors to have credits on all six movies. To date, the franchise has earned over $910 million worldwide, with the 1996 original – which reinvented and brought new life to a flailing genre – still at the top and one of the highest-grossing horror films ever. Scream 7 is currently slated for February 27th, 2026, helping mark the 30th anniversary of the series.

Will you be picking up the Scream book when it comes out next month? What stands as your favorite installment in the franchise?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,917 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Scream News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Interview With Artist Dave Dick (Awesome Art)

Posted 4 months ago
For years, Awesome Art has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News