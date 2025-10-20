Screamboat 2: Nothing Stays Dead will bring Minnie Mouse into the horror comedy action

Earlier today, we shared a trailer for Minnie’s Midnight Massacre, which centers on a killer version of cartoon character Minnie Mouse – and now, the makers of Screamboat, a movie that centered on a killer version of cartoon character Mickey Mouse, have announced that they’re moving forward with Screamboat 2: Nothing Stays Dead – and this one is also going to bring Minnie into the horror comedy action!

Variety reports that Screamboat director Steven LaMorte, who previously made the Grinch-inspired horror movie The Mean One, sent out the following statement: “ I’m thrilled to announce the sequel to our bloody horror comedy. We had so much fun bringing these iconic characters to life with a bloody twist, and I look forward to returning to the world of Screamboat to create even more miniature murder and mayhem. “

Screamboat told the story of a mischievous mouse that stalks a group of New Yorkers on a late night ferry ride, unleashing murderous mayhem on a relaxing commute. Can the ship’s motley crew of travelers find a way to stop a killer creature who has developed a taste for tourists? The sequel will continue the story and expand on the shocking cliffhanger ending of the first film — which teased the arrival of another murderous public-domain icon: Minnie. Fans can expect the sequel to build on that legacy with even more outrageous set pieces and gruesome comedy.

David Howard Thornton, who plays Art the Clown in the Terrifier films and brought the horror version of the Grinch to life in The Mean One, plays the horror version of Steamboat Willie in Screamboat. He is expected to reprise the role in Screamboat 2: Nothing Stays Dead, but his involvement hasn’t been officially announced yet. In fact, the filmmakers said the sequel “is set to begin development in 2026,” so it might be a while before this one heads into production.

Have you watched Screamboat, and are you interested in seeing homicidal versions of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse make a bloody mess of people in Screamboat 2: Nothing Stays Dead? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.