Send a Scare: Robbie Amell, Victoria Justice to star in Josh Trank horror thriller

Robbie Amell and Victoria Justice are set to star in the horror thriller Send a Scare, the new film from director Josh Trank

By
Victoria Justice

Josh Trank got a lot of positive attention for his directorial debut, the 2012 found footage superhero movie Chronicle… then nearly destroyed his career with his follow-up, the disastrous 2015 Marvel Comics adaptation Fantastic Four. He came back with the 2020 biopic Capone, which went straight to VOD during the Covid lockdown. Now, Deadline reports that Trank is putting together his fourth feature film, an independent horror thriller called Send a Scare, which has Robbie Amell (Code 8) and Victoria Justice (Depravity) taking on the lead roles.

Scripted by Tank and Andrew Ryan from an original story by Ryan, Send a Scare centers on an interactive horror startup that gives thrill-seekers a way to send scares to friends and family… but when potential investors host a demonstration, the experience gets hijacked by a real masked killer with a deadly agenda.

Amell and Justice are joined in the cast by Karan Soni (Deadpool), Noel Fisher (Shameless)Mackinlee Waddell (American Spirit), and Adain Bradley (Tarot).

Ryan Scaringe of Kinogo Pictures is producing the film with Austin Lantero of Range Media Partners. Amell, Justice, Trank, and Ryan serve as executive producers alongside Amy Lippens and Steven Schneider, whose previous producing credits include the Paranormal Activity and Insidious franchises.

Capone wasn’t the greatest comeback Trank could have hoped for. The reviews assembled by Rotten Tomatoes were only 40% positive, and the movie fared even worse with the audience than with critics, with a 24% positive “popcornmeter.” JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave Capone a 6/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Still, Trank was fine with the response to the movie. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m actually very happy with the outcome. At this moment, it looks like it’s split down the middle, and the things that people seem to love about the movie are the same exact things that other people hate about the movie. That’s perfectly fine because everything in this movie is up front and center for you to see. Nothing is being hidden. It’s right there. But I’m glad that what people are reacting to are the most extreme elements of the movie. It’s getting a reaction. If you hate this movie, that’s perfectly fine because you’re reacting to something that’s pretty real.

Are you glad to hear that Josh Trank is getting another movie into production? Share your thoughts on Send a Scare by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Texas Chainsaw Massacre, reboot
Is yet another Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot in the works?
The Dead Want Women Noir: Full Moon has given their insane Eric Roberts comedy chiller from 2012 the black & white treatment.
The Dead Want Women Noir: another Full Moon horror film gets the black & white treatment
Robbie Amell and Victoria Justice are set to star in the horror thriller Send a Scare, the new film from director Josh Trank
Send a Scare: Robbie Amell, Victoria Justice to star in Josh Trank horror thriller
A trailer has been released for the creature feature Big Freaking Rat, starring Felissa Rose and coming to VOD in April
Big Freaking Rat trailer: Felissa Rose creature feature is coming to VOD in April
View All

About the Author

17032 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Josh Trank News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles