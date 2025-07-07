Send a Scare: Josh Trank horror thriller is now filming; Matt Gomez Hidaka joins the cast

Josh Trank got a lot of positive attention for his directorial debut, the 2012 found footage superhero movie Chronicle… then nearly destroyed his career with his follow-up, the disastrous 2015 Marvel Comics adaptation Fantastic Four. He came back with the 2020 biopic Capone, which went straight to VOD during the Covid lockdown. Now, Trank is in production on his fourth feature film, an independent horror thriller called Send a Scare , which has Robbie Amell (Code 8) and Victoria Justice (Depravity) in the lead roles. Deadline reports that Amell and Justice are joined in the cast by Matt Gomez Hidaka, whose credits include Eddington and Silo. Details on the character Gomez Hidaka is playing have not been revealed.

Scripted by Tank and Andrew Ryan from an original story by Ryan, Send a Scare centers on an interactive horror startup that gives thrill-seekers a way to send scares to friends and family… but when potential investors host a demonstration, the experience gets hijacked by a real masked killer with a deadly agenda. Other cast members include Karan Soni (Deadpool), Noel Fisher (Shameless), Mackinlee Waddell (American Spirit), and Adain Bradley (Tarot).

Ryan Scaringe of Kinogo Pictures is producing the film with Austin Lantero of Range Media Partners. Amell, Justice, Trank, and Ryan serve as executive producers alongside Amy Lippens and Steven Schneider, whose previous producing credits include the Paranormal Activity and Insidious franchises.

Capone wasn’t the greatest comeback Trank could have hoped for. The reviews assembled by Rotten Tomatoes were only 40% positive, and the movie fared even worse with the audience than with critics, with a 24% positive “popcornmeter.” JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave Capone a 6/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Still, Trank was fine with the response to the movie. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “ I’m actually very happy with the outcome. At this moment, it looks like it’s split down the middle, and the things that people seem to love about the movie are the same exact things that other people hate about the movie. That’s perfectly fine because everything in this movie is up front and center for you to see. Nothing is being hidden. It’s right there. But I’m glad that what people are reacting to are the most extreme elements of the movie. It’s getting a reaction. If you hate this movie, that’s perfectly fine because you’re reacting to something that’s pretty real. “

Are you glad to hear that Josh Trank has gotten another movie into production? Share your thoughts on Send a Scare by leaving a comment below.