Seth Rogen brushes off James Franco, responds to if Superbad could get made today

For a while there, it seemed like James Franco and Seth Rogen were going to be the standouts of the Judd Apatow School of Comedy. Tokin’ it up as a pair of freaks on Freaks and Geeks, the boys went on to also team on movies like Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Interview, and more. But when Franco started facing accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018, that was pretty much it for both his career and his friendship with Rogen.

Addressing his rift and split with James Franco — who previously said he left his pal in the dust to defend him and that he has also tried to make amends — Seth Rogen could only say, “Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn’t on my radar.”

One thing Seth Rogen won’t be shying away from is comedy itself. In the same Esquire interview, Rogen was asked if comedy was harder to make today because of cancel culture or certain sensitivities. “The complaint that comedy’s harder than it used to be is not a valid complaint. Maybe it was too easy before. And why should it be? Why shouldn’t it be hard? I like that my job is hard, because I’m trying to do something that requires a huge amount of resources and people’s time and energy.”

So, could something like Superbad get made today? Or would there be an outcry over this, that and McLovin? As Rogen sees it, “I’m constantly meeting teenagers who love Superbad and who think it holds up, and none of them are like: How f*cking dare you have said that?”

Another thing to absolutely respect about Seth Rogen is his commitment to his craft. No, not the bong pottery he posts on Instagram, but the movies and shows he’s constantly working on. With everything from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to another Sausage Party to Apple TV+ series The Studio, the dude is keeping busy, especially with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. Franco, meanwhile, has been virtually ousted from Hollywood, with his most recent releases coming from France.