Movie News

John Wick & Nobody writer Derek Kolstad to pen Shield of Sparrows film based on Devney Perry’s romantasy novel

By
Posted 37 minutes ago

Derek Kolstad, the writer of the John Wick franchise and other fun properties like Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, Kevin Hart’s Die Hart, and The Strange Case podcast series, is gearing up for a new film at Amazon MGM Studios, based on Devney Perry’s forthcoming romantasy novel Shield of Sparrows. The project is under development at Premeditated Productions.

Derek Kolstad is penning the script for Shield of Sparrows, with publisher and CEO of Entangled Publishing, Liz Pelletier, and former President of Bad Robot, Sherryl Clark, producing via Premeditated Productions. Cayla Tyne oversees the adaptation, with Perry and Kolstad as executive producers.

Hitting shelves on May 6, Shield of Sparrows has the following description courtesy of Amazon:

Shield of Sparrows is a slow-burn, high-stakes romantasy perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros―where enemies become lovers, monsters stalk a cursed realm, and a forgotten princess finds the strength to tear off her crown and become the warrior she was never meant to be.

The gods sent monsters to the five kingdoms to remind mortals they must kneel. I’ve spent my life kneeling―to their will and to my father’s. As a princess, my only duty is to wear the crown and obey the king. I was never meant to rule. Never meant to fight. And I was never supposed to be the daughter who sealed an ancient treaty with her own blood.

But that changed the fateful day I stepped into my father’s throne room. The day a legendary monster hunter sailed to our shores. The day a prince ruined my life. Now I’m crossing treacherous lands beside a warrior who despises me as much as I despise him―bound to a future I didn’t choose and a husband I barely know.

Everyone wants me to be something I’m not―a queen, a spy, a sacrifice.

But what if I refused the role chosen for me? What if I made my own rules? What if there’s power in being underestimated? And what if―for the first time―I reached for it?

Shield of Sparrows hasn’t even hit retailers yet, but it’s already garnering a ton of buzz on behalf of early reviews and readers lucky enough to get advanced copies. Entangled Publishing’s Red Tower imprint forked over a six-figure sum to host the upcoming novel, knowing it will become one of this year’s most talked about books in the romantasy genre.

Derek Kolstad’s success with the John Wick franchise is the kind of victory studios crave, and with Nobody 2 hitting cinemas on August 15, Kolstad could have another hit on his hands. In other words, when Kolstad wants to adapt an anticipated story, you do whatever you can to lock it down.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist

Favorite Movies

The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes

Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,231 Articles Published

Latest Movie News

Thunderbolts*, first reactions

Movie News

Thunderbolts – What Did You Think?

Posted 1 hour ago
Marvel Studios returns to theaters this weekend with Thunderbolts*, and we want to know what you think about the latest MCU film.
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 6 hours ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.