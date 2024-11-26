Shiver: Iman Vellani, Greg Kinnear, & more join werewolf love story

Last week, it was announced that filming had begun on a feature adaptation of the bestselling young adult fantasy novel Shiver , by Maggie Stiefvater. At the time, it was revealed that Maddie Ziegler (My Old Ass) and Levi Miller (Kraven the Hunter) star in the film, and now Deadline has named several of their co-stars. Ziegler and Miller are joined in the cast by Sofia Wylie (The Map That Leads to You), Lyon Daniels (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Alexander Ludwig (Earth Abides), Ross Butler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Alicia Witt (Longlegs), and Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), as well as Iman Vellani. Vellani made her screen acting debut in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and has reprised that show’s title role in the film The Marvels and for the theme park presentation Avengers: Quantum Encounter. She has also voiced the character for the upcoming animated series Marvel Zombies. Shiver will be her first acting role outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Claire McCarthy (Ophelia) is directing the film and wrote the screenplay with Jett Tattersall. This one could be described as a werewolf love story, as it centers on Grace, who was attacked by a pack of wolves as a child. However, one of them—a yellow-eyed wolf — saved her, creating an inexplicable bond between them. Years later, she meets a young man named Sam with the exact same yellow eyes and immediately feels a connection to him. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of mystical events, mysterious disappearances, and intrigues that reveal to Grace the true nature of Sam and his connection to the wolves. At the same time, as winter approaches, Sam must fight to hold on to his humanity — or risk losing himself, and Grace, forever.

Developed and fully financed by the newly launched Simple House Films, Shiver is being produced by Simple House Films’ Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, and Volodymyr Artemenko; CatchLight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno; and Ziegler. Anna Todd serves as executive producer.

There is franchise potential here, as Stiefvater’s novel Shiver was the first entry in the “Wolves of Mercy Falls” series, which also consists of the novels Linger, Forever, and Sinner.

Are you interested in a werewolf love story? Share your thoughts on Shiver and the cast that has been assembled for it by leaving a comment below.