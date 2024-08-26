The Sixth Sense and Signs are coming to 4K for the first time; digital bundle includes Unbreakable

A press release has just revealed that director M. Night Shyamalan’s breakthrough film, the 1999 supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense, and his 2002 alien invasion film Signs are both getting their first 4K UHD digital releases on August 27th, with 4K UHD Blu-ray disc releases set to follow on October 22nd. A special bundle opportunity will also be available at digital retailers on August 27th that will pair the 4K editions of The Sixth Sense and Signs with the 4K digital version of Shyamalan’s 2000 low-key superhero movie Unbreakable!

The press release notes that the original negatives for both The Sixth Sense and Signs were scanned at 4K resolution and restored in High Dynamic Range (HDR).



Nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, The Sixth Sense is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. “Known for one of the best plot twists in cinematic history, the psychological thriller stars Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, and Toni Collette.” Here’s the synopsis: Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis brings a powerful presence to an edge-of-your-seat thriller from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (Oscar-nominee for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director) that critics are calling one of the greatest ghost stories ever filmed. When Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Willis), a distinguished child psychologist, meets Cole Sear (Oscar -nominee Haley Joel Osment, Best Supporting Actor), a frightened, confused, eight-year-old, Dr. Crowe is completely unprepared to face the truth of what haunts Cole. With a riveting intensity you’ll find thoroughly chilling, the discovery of Cole’s incredible sixth sense leads them to mysterious places with unforgettable consequences!





Starring Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Abigail Breslin, and Rory Culkin, Signs has the following synopsis: From writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, comes the story of the Hess family in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who wake up one morning to find a 500-foot crop circle in their backyard. Graham Hess (Mel Gibson) and his family are told extraterrestrials are responsible for the sign in their field. They watch, with growing dread, the news of crop circles being found all over the world. SIGNS is the emotional story of one family on one farm as they encounter the terrifying last moments of life as the world is being invaded.



As for Unbreakable, that one stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright, and Spencer Treat Clark. The story: A security guard, having been the sole survivor of a high-fatality train crash, finds himself at the centre of a mysterious theory that explains his consistent physical good fortune. When news of his survival is made public, a man whose own body is excessively weak tracks him down in an attempt to explain his unique unbreakable nature.

Will you be checking out the 4K release of The Sixth Sense and/or Signs? Will you be buying the digital bundle that includes Unbreakable? Let us know by leaving a comment below.