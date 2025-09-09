Sigourney Weaver gives her two-cents on Alien: Earth: “I can’t believe it’s television”

Sigourney Weaver is the Queen of the Alien franchise, but what does she think of Alien: Earth? The latest installment of the sci-fi horror franchise has made its way to the small screen courtesy of Fargo creator Noah Hawley. The logline reads: “ When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. “

Collider caught up with Weaver at the Toronto International Film Festival (where she’s promoting Dust Bunny) and asked her for a recommendation of what she’s been watching lately. Without missing a beat, Weaver replied, “ Alien: Earth. “

“ What I admire about it is it’s not Alien-centric, ” she said. “ It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years. I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project. Fascinating. Much more about our world, what’s going to be happening to it, what’s going to be important, the role of greed. It’s just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it’s beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can’t believe it’s television, frankly. “