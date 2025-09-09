TV News

Sigourney Weaver gives her two-cents on Alien: Earth: “I can’t believe it’s television”

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Sigourney Weaver, Alien: EarthSigourney Weaver, Alien: Earth

Sigourney Weaver is the Queen of the Alien franchise, but what does she think of Alien: Earth? The latest installment of the sci-fi horror franchise has made its way to the small screen courtesy of Fargo creator Noah Hawley. The logline reads: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.

Collider caught up with Weaver at the Toronto International Film Festival (where she’s promoting Dust Bunny) and asked her for a recommendation of what she’s been watching lately. Without missing a beat, Weaver replied, “Alien: Earth.

What I admire about it is it’s not Alien-centric,” she said. “It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years. I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project. Fascinating. Much more about our world, what’s going to be happening to it, what’s going to be important, the role of greed. It’s just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it’s beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can’t believe it’s television, frankly.

Related
Alien: Earth TV Review – A Promising Start for Xenomorphs on the Small Screen

In his review of the pilot episode, our own Chris Bumbray said Alien: Earth could be “the most ambitious TV series of the year. Featuring top-notch production values and a budget that would likely put most other shows to shame, FX is clearly trying to turn the Alien franchise into a high-end, tentpole series—something that can do for them what Game of Thrones and The Last of Us did for HBO.” Bumbray wasn’t immediately won over, but the potential is definitely there. “Suffice to say, Alien: Earth is off to a promising start—but it’s too early to tell if it can sustain itself,” he wrote. “Hawley’s a terrific showrunner, but this is a big swing. So far, it’s lacking the human core that made Fargo so watchable, instead focusing on world-building and scale. It’s not as immediately gripping as the first episode of The Last of Us, but I’m definitely curious to see where it goes from here.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: Collider
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,153 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Alien: Earth News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 2 weeks ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!