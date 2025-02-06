Silent Night, Deadly Night remake starts filming soon, Sixth Dimension acquires global rights

Nearly four years have gone by since we heard that Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios, the folks behind Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, were going to be making a reboot of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night (watch it HERE)… and while those plans didn’t work out and Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios are no longer involved, a Silent Night, Deadly Night remake is still moving forward. Back in November, we learned that the film will be coming our way from Cineverse, the company behind the Terrifier franchise, with writer/director Mike P. Nelson at the helm. Now, Deadline has broken the news that Sixth Dimension, the new in-house genre label at Studiocanal, has picked up the global rights (excluding North America) to the project as first acquisition. The new Silent Night, Deadly Night will be heading into production this spring, aiming to reach theatres by the end of this year.

Studiocanal will be presenting the project to potential distributors at the upcoming European Film Market and will releasing the film on its own in the UK and Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Benelux, and Poland. Cineverse will be releasing the film in North America.

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), the original Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, Toni Nero, Britt Leach, Nancy Borgenicht, Linnea Quigley, and Leo Geter star.

Nelson already has some reboot experience, having directed the 2021 version of Wrong Turn. His credits also include The Domestics and a segment of the anthology film V/H/S/85. The reimagining is being produced by Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead, executive producers of the original film, alongside Erik Bernard and New Dimension’s Jamie R. Thompson. Brandon Hill and Brad Miska are overseeing the project for Cineverse and serve as executive producers with Erick Opeka, Yolanda Macias, Anthony Masi, and Steven Schneider.

Sixth Dimension’s Jed Benedict provided the following statement: “ At Sixth Dimension, our mission is to find bold, high-concept genre movies from great storytellers. We found exactly that in Mike P. Nelson’s thrilling vision and combined with the virtuoso Cineverse team, Jamie R. Thompson, the original Silent Night, Deadly Night producers and Steven Schneider, this wildly entertaining reimagining will not only deliver on blood-splattered, axe-wielding festivities, but smuggles in a love story too. ‘Tis the season to be gory! “

