When is the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake getting a digital release?

Sometimes, theatrically released movies get a digital release much sooner than we expect them to… and sometimes, they take longer than expected to come to digital. Such is the case with the remake of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night . Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting teamed with Iconic Events Releasing to bring the film to theatres on December 12th, but I still figured the movie would be given a digital release in time for horror fans to watch it in their homes on Christmas. That wasn’t the case. Instead, the digital release skipped the holidays entirely – and now, Fangoria reports that the digital release is finally going to happen on January 26th.

The Blu-ray and DVD release will come “later in the spring.”

Synopsis

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), the original Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. The remake stars Rohan Campbell of Halloween Ends as Billy Chapman, who dons a Santa Claus costume and goes on a killing spree in the film. Campbell is joined in the cast by Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day) as Pamela, a colleague on whom Chapman develops an unrequited crush. Taking on unspecified roles are Mark Acheson (Brand New Cherry Flavor), David Lawrence Brown (The Pinkertons), and David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers).

Here’s the remake’s synopsis: A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents’ grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: “Have you been naughty?”

The original film’s producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead are producing this film with New Dimension’s Jamie R. Thompson, Rebel 6’s Erik Bernard, and White Bear Films’ Jeremy Torrie. Steven Schneider, Anthony Masi, Sarah Eilts, Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Bondit Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor serve as executive producers with Brandon Hill and Brad Miska, who are overseeing the project for Cineverse. Financing is provided by Bondit Media Capital and Royal Bank of Canada.

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave the movie a 7/10 review that can be read right HERE.

Are you glad to hear that the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake will be getting a digital release next week? Will you be watching the movie soon, or will you be waiting for the holidays? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I don’t tend to watch Christmas movies at the end of January or in the spring, so I might not end up watching this movie until December comes around again.