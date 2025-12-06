Silent Night Deadly Night ’25 Review: A Fun But Flawed Christmas Slasher

PLOT: A child witnesses his parents’ murder by a man in a Santa suit. Years later, as an adult, he dons a Santa costume himself and embarks on a violent quest for retribution against those responsible for the traumatic event from his childhood.

REVIEW: The Silent Night Deadly Night Franchise is one of the craziest ones out there. From “Garbage Day” to a killer toymaker to a crazy witch cult that have nothing to do with the other films, it can be pretty all over the place. And with a remake already happening 13 years ago, I’m not sure I was even anticipating another stab at the franchise. But thankfully that has changed with Mike P. Nelson’s Silent Night Deadly Night.

Like the original, we’re following Billy as he goes on a bit of a rampage dressed as Santa. But plenty of the details are changed and is updated for more modern sensibilities. Gone is the rape of Billy’s mother, and the more psychological elements of the story, but there’s still plenty of killer Santa spectacle. It doesn’t all work, and those expecting something deep and meaningful should probably look elsewhere, but if you just want a good time, then this certainly provides that.

Putting aside my feelings on Halloween Ends, I was excited to see Rohan Campbell enter the Billy Chapman role, as it seemed like a part he could really pull off. While the character is very different from the more tormented version we see in the original, it makes up for that by presenting him in a more palatable way. Despite all the killings, Billy doesn’t immediately enter antagonist mode. I’ve been a fan of Ruby Modine since Happy Death Day so it’s nice to see her in a role that’s more than meets the eye. She shows some great emotional depth and is able to make the dialogue feel a little less awkward when she’s around. The movie definitely leans into the love story between those two characters.

There are some fun twists and turns along the way that will make some roll their eyes but I got a kick out of them. There are also really dumb ones that don’t work and are very expositional. Thankfully, even these enter the “so bad it’s good” territory so it’s all very palatable. Even those moments that don’t work entirely, still fit in with the world enough that they never feel overly egregious. Though, the ending is probably going to irk some people as it takes a big swing that isn’t going to work for all.

There’s been a strange pattern lately of “title cards to explain the situation” and I can’t tell if it’s just because of the short attention spans or what. Silent Night Deadly Night does this with nearly every kill, with a “Kill So and So” title card. I got pretty sick of it and it really made me realize how much I hate those in many films. Unless you’re telling us something that the visuals don’t then immediately follow-up with, then it just feels like it’s catering to dummies (which I feel like we need less of in this world).

I was very worried about this film after the Jason Voorhees short film Sweet Revenge released earlier this year as it annoyed me on just about every level. But thankfully, writer/director Mike P Nelson really pulls off the Killer Santa well here. While I do wish that there was some more impactful violence, the tone rides the line of slightly disturbing but always entertaining, very well. I’m sure the budget hampered it at times, but it’s never overly noticeable and I was always engrossed in the world.

It is difficult for me to call Silent Night, Deadly Night a good movie in the traditional sense. It’s melodramatic, over the top and just plain silly at times. But damn if it’s not extremely entertaining from start to finish. This will definitely be entering my annual Christmas rotation as it manages to bask in the Christmas spirit while still giving us plenty of violent mayhem. It’s not nearly as psychological as the original (or as disturbing) but it’s more than deserving of the name. Here’s just hoping there aren’t a bunch of pissed off mothers boycotting it. Or maybe that would be a good thing? Marketing is marketing, especially in this day and age.

Silent Night Deadly Night is playing In Theaters on December 11th, 2025.

Silent Night, Deadly Night GOOD 7