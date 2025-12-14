Silent Night, Deadly Night Movies Ranked

Let’s be honest, the Silent Night, Deadly Night franchise is pretty all over the place in terms of quality. There are some good entries like the original and some absolute dog poo like the third film. They’re always very of their time and so enjoyment of them will be dependent on how into the era you are they reside in. With two separate reboots and four sequels to the original, this is a stealthily large series and one you may not watch through every Christmas season. But it’s a fun and wacky time when you do. So let’s rank the entire SNDN franchise!

7. Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out (1989)

The franchise has a weird habit of not really having much to do with the prior entries. This version of Ricky is a complete mess, with a strange fish bowl on his head and an obsession with a blind woman. There’s a psychic connection there and he’s only recently woken up from a 6 year coma. Despite Bill Moseley taking over the role of Ricky, the film is so damn boring that it doesn’t have the level of charm you’d expect. It simply doesn’t work.

6. Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation (1990)

This movie is best viewed like it has absolutely nothing to do with the franchise. Because it really doesn’t. Clint Howard is now playing Ricky but I’m not even sure I’d call him the same Ricky from other films. He really just seems to be a random homeless guy with the same name. And, outside of one or two scenes, you wouldn’t even know that it’s a Christmas movie. This is mostly just following this strange lesbian witch cult that turns people into cockroaches. It’s not good but it does have a decent performance from lead, Neith Hunter and some pretty sweet practical FX from Screaming Mad George. Watch this as a Brian Yuzna film and not as an entry in the franchise, and you’re much more likely to have a good time.

5. Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker (1991)

Rather than a Killer Santa, we’re getting a wacky twist on the Pinocchio story, with a toymaker named Joe Petto and his son Pino. There’s a Puppet Master quality to it, even though the effects are more on the later side of the franchise where it’s more like kids playing with toys versus fun stop motion effects. And it’s always funny to see Mickey Rooney (who famously was against the original film) taking a part in this one. Though, it’ll never not be weird to see Clint Howard pop up.

4. Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 (1987)

This is really just a clip show of the first film, though I will give it props for making the first a little more palatable for those who are just looking for a good time versus something more psychological. It’s silly and obviously spawned the infamous “Garbage Day!” meme, which has transcended the franchise. I’m sure there are many that don’t know which film it’s from, but most certainly remember that scene.

3. Silent Night (2012)

This reboot is decidedly 2010’s and so that means it’s not going to be for everyone. But as someone who loves the cheesy quality of the era, I’m a big fan. I’ve always thought that this film would make for a great double feature with Patrick Lussier’s My Bloody Valentine 3D. It’s got some of the best kills of the franchise, with the woodchipper being a true standout. Plus, it’s always fun to see Malcolm McDonald hamming it up in a horror reboot. This is a nasty one.

2. Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025)

I went into this film with very low expectations and ended up really enjoying myself. Featuring more of a karmic approach to Billy, with him killing those who are genuinely bad people, there are a ton of satisfying kills here. While I wish this concept could be explored further in sequels, they make a decision that will make that tough. The film only recently came out, so I don’t want to spoil it, but it seems to be splitting fans a bit. You can check out my full review HERE.

1. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

I would genuinely consider the original to be one of the best slashers out there, as it’s really quite the psychological mindfuck. The killer is obviously a bad guy, but you understand why he finally reached his breaking point. Watching your mother get assaulted and both parents killed will do that to you. Whether he’s putting Linnea Quigley on deer antlers or decapitating sledders, there are several kills that will stick with you. There’s a reason that this is considered a Christmas Horror classic.

