Sinners sets July 4K Blu-ray release; will feature expanding aspect ratio of IMAX showings

Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s remarkable horror film, has been given an official 4K Blu-ray street date, with the film set to hit shelves on July 22nd. As a nice bonus, it will be featured in a sharp steelbook packaging.

Considering Sinners is one of the best-reviewed films of 2025 so far (we gave it a 9/10 and even Tom Cruise loved it!), this is going to be an immediate pre-order for a lot of us, myself included. As for technical specs, you can expect a stellar presentation that offers native 4K 2160p resolution and Dolby Vision, HDR10 on the visual front, and Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on the audio side.

One additional compelling element to this 4K Blu-ray release of Sinners is that it will have the shifting aspect ratio – which went from 2.76:1 to 1.43:1 in some scenes during the IMAX release – something cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw teased on social media a few weeks ago, thus presenting the film in a way that will duplicate the theatrical experience as best as possible for your home.

Sinners cleaned up at the box office upon release, landing at #1 on Easter weekend with $55.8 million. In its second week, it barely fell, holding the #1 spot and taking in another $45.7 million. It has also yet to fall past the second spot and has now earned just under $300 million at the worldwide box office, which, just as a reminder, is astounding for a movie not based on an IP. That will easily put it in the top 10 for the year; as of now, it trails only A Minecraft Movie, although that movie had people screaming at the screen for very different reasons.

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Will you be pre-ordering the 4K Blu-ray of Sinners?