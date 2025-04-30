Tom Cruise praises Sinners after catching a screening

Tom Cruise feels the need – the need to bleed! Cruise recently caught a screening of Ryan Coogler’s insanely stellar Sinners, prompting him to take to social media and praise the film, its director and the moviegoing experience.

Posting on Instagram, Tom Cruise wrote of Sinners, “Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” This pushed star Michael B. Jordan to respond, “Thanks for the love and support!!!”

Tom Cruise isn’t only one of the biggest stars on the planet but he has been an active proponent for seeing movies on the big screen – especially in the streaming age – like no other. Earlier this month, Cruise said the experience of catching a film at the cinema is unmatched. “Seeing a movie on the big screens can change lives…The cultural impact of movie theaters can’t be matched…The story of cinema is an iconic one but it’s only just begun.”

To date, Sinners has taken in around $130 million domestically and a total worldwide haul of about $170 million. Those are fantastic numbers to see, showing the audiences are still ready to see unique, original stories in the theater. It’s also a hopeful push to get more people to track down limited IMAX screenings, which Coogler himself is such a supporter of that he recently put together a 10-minute video demonstrating its effects.

While we’re a long ways away from the official awards season, Sinners is already generating buzz as the first true contender of 2025. We won’t make any bets at this point but right now it’s absolutely in the conversation of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. But for all of that (and more?) to pan out in Sinners’ favor, it will have to gain back the momentum it will inevitably lose. Here’s hoping there’s an awards season IMAX re-release.

Here is the plot for Sinners: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

