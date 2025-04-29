Chicken Jockey! Warner Bros. announces Block Party Edition screenings of A Minecraft Movie with fans encouraged to get rowdy

A Minecraft Movie has emerged as one of the year’s biggest box office hits, capturing the excitement of fans worldwide. Theaters have erupted with cheers — and flying popcorn — as audiences shout out lines like ‘Chicken Jockey!’ in delight. While the rowdy atmosphere may not suit every moviegoer, Warner Bros. is leaning into the Minecraft chaos with special ‘Block Party Edition‘ screenings, where fans are encouraged to sing and shout.

“ Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures invite fans back to the theater to experience A Minecraft Movie together in a whole new way! ” reads the announcement. “ You know the moments. You know the lines. You love the songs! Now it’s time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan. “

The Block Party Edition screenings will be held on May 2nd in North America and a few select international markets.

While I’m sure theater employees don’t love the extra work, A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess thinks it’s all in good fun. “ It’s been so bananas. It’s been way too fun. People are sending me these really hilarious speeches that a lot of teenagers are giving right before the movie. It’s so hysterical, man. I’m staying up way too late, ” Hess said. “ It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families. “

A Minecraft Movie star Jack Black seemed to warn against the behaviour in a video in which he surprised an audience at a screening and told them, “ No throwing popcorn! And absolutely no chicken jockeys! “

The film is still doing great at the box office, raking in over $816 million worldwide. Can it reach a billion-dollar blockbuster status? As you might expect, there’s already been talk of a sequel. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.