Ryan Coogler’s Sinners will return to take a bite out of the box office this Halloween weekend

The year’s best holiday, Halloween, is fast-approaching! In fact, it’s next weekend! While many will be going bump in the night from door-to-door, others will assuredly haunt their local theater for a treat that includes a spot of spooky cinema. If you’re not game for a KPop Demon Hunters Sing-along screening, a Twilight marathon, the re-release of LAIKA Studios‘ ParaNorman (why wouldn’t you be), Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, or Sam Raimi’s Self-Help, perhaps you’ll want to sink your teeth into Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which returns to select theaters this Halloween weekend!

Per Deadline:

Imax 70MM locations for Sinners include AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, NY; Universal AMC Citywalk in Los Angeles, CA; Irvine Spectrum and IMAX in Irvine, CA; AMC Metreon in San Francisco, CA; Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, IN; Harkins Arizona Mills in Tempe, AZ; Autonation IMAX in Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Cinemark Dallas IMAX in Dallas, TX; Cineplex Cinemas Vaughn in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and BFI IMAX in London, UK.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, with Michael B. Jordan playing dual roles, Sinners has the following official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start anew, only to discover that an even greater evil awaits them upon their return. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Jordan is joined in the cast by Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), singer Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Omar Benson Miller (CSI: Miami), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist TV series), Yao (The Last Bout), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), and musician/cinematographer Peter Dreimanis.

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) produced the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho served as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). The Motion Picture Association ratings board gave the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, sexual content, and language.

Even if you own a 4K Ultra HD copy of Sinners (like I do), there’s nothing quite like seeing one of 2025’s best films up on the silver screen. Not only do you get the big screen sound and picture, but you also get to experience the film with other like-minded cinephiles who are likely dressed for the occasion! What more could you want out of a trip to theaters on Halloween weekend?