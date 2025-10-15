Help stengthen the Honmoon again! KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event returns to select theaters on Halloween Weekend

Soon it will be time to warm up your vocal chords and toss your Cosplay in the wash (again) because KPop Demon Hunters is returning to theaters for another Sing-Along Event! Back by popular demand, the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Event — a full-length sing-along version of the hit animated original film — is returning to theaters just in time for spooky season. Ready to join the hunt and mission to strengthen the honmoon? Gear up and catch the limited theatrical event Friday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 2.

The sing-along will be available at all three major US theatrical chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, and in select theaters. The film will also play in additional theaters in the US and Canada, and internationally, including the UK, Ireland, Korea, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

For the US and Canada, tickets go on sale Oct. 17 at 6 a.m. PT, and you can head here to find a screening near you. For all other locations, check your local listings.

It’s your moment to show your KPop Demon Hunters fandom and come dressed as your favorite character. Unleash your inner Demon Hunter with officially licensed HUNTR/X costumes from Spirit Halloween, or show others how it’s done with Hunter and The Pride-approved must-haves from the Netflix Shop.

Last week, Netflix debuted KPop Demon Hunters lyric videos for fans who want to first practice at home. The line-up includes “How It’s Done,” “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” “Takedown,” and “Free.”

Since its June 20 release, the film has pulled ahead of the pack as the most-watched Netflix animated original film of all time and is now Netflix’s most popular movie ever. Plus, KPop Demon Hunters is the first soundtrack with four simultaneous Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 — with “Golden” rising to No. 1 — and has scored more than 7 billion global streams to date.

Bringing KPop Demon Hunters back to theaters is an exceptionally strategic move, as it’s sure to be a dead weekend at the box office with movies like Sam Raimi’s Send Help and Luca Guadagnino’s Bugonia not expected to make much noise in theaters. If Netflix plays its cards right, KPop could nab another couple of million at the box office, making KPop Demon Hunters a more significant hit than it already is.