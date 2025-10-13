Will Kpop Demon Hunters get a live-action remake?

Kpop Demon Hunters absolutely exploded in popularity upon its release on Netflix this summer, eventually becoming the streaming service’s biggest movie of all time. A sequel is a no-brainer (one is already in the works), but what about a live-action Kpop Demon Hunters remake?

The animated film follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group comprised of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters. Although co-director Maggie Kang had previously pondered what a live-action adaptation would look like, she has since shot down any chances of seeing Rumi, Mira, and Zoey outside the realm of animation.

“ There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation, ” Kang told the BBC. “ It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn’t work for me. “

Kang’s co-director, Chris Appelhans, agrees. “ One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes, ” he said. “ Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then freefalling through the sky. The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible. I remember they adapted a lot of different animes and often times, it just feels a little stilted. “

I haven’t watched Kpop Demon Hunters yet, but judging by the numbers, I seem to be in the minority. Our own Steve Seigh absolutely loved it, proclaiming that the film more than lived up to the hype. “ There are many reasons why your social media is blowing up with talk about KPop Demon Hunters, ” he wrote. “ Firstly, the film drips with confidence. It has something to say, and the filmmakers take every opportunity to deliver something entertaining, emotionally intelligent, and drop-dead gorgeous. The friendship chemistry between Rumi, Mira, and Zoey is aspirational, with each character having a unique energy to add to the movie. Secondly, the drama is real. KPop Demon Hunters isn’t afraid to grab hold of humanity’s inner demons and shake them loose with infectious grooves and wildly relatable lyrics. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Although it seems unlikely, do you think a live-action adaptation of Kpop Demon Hunters could work?