Sony and Netflix are now in negotiations to develop a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters

The animated adventure musical Kpop Demon Hunters started streaming on Netflix earlier this summer on June 20. The film has gone on to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List. Not only has the movie been doing gangbusters on the Netflix charts, but also on the music charts as the soundtrack boasts over 3 billion global streams to date, with breakout hit “Golden” hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In a rare move for Netflix, they would also screen the movie in theaters for a special sing-along event. After that, Kpop Demon Hunters has since become the number one most-watched Netflix movie of all time.

A sequel seemed inevitable, and The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Netflix and Sony are now engaging in talks to seal a deal for a follow-up. The movie has become so successful that some exhibitors are saying that Sony should have held out for a full-on theatrical release. One exhibitor stated, “It was certainly a mistake for Sony to give it up. Sounds like this was new IP, they didn’t think it would land and was just bad luck for them.” Meanwhile, it was recently reported that directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans were already in talks to return for a sequel.

John Mass, president of Content Partners, which buys and sells libraries, estimated KPop Demon Hunters’ worth, “It’s impossible to put a value on this franchise, but given the viewership numbers and plans for sequels and spinoffs, and the popularity of the music, it may end up being comparable to the Disney animated hits.”

Kpop Demon Hunters features a voice cast that includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee.