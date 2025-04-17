Skillhouse: horror film starring 50 Cent and TikTok celebrities is coming to theatres in July

Genre regular Josh Stolberg has co-written Jigsaw, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and Saw X, among other credits, and there is definitely some Saw influence on display in the trailers for his TikTok-inspired horror film Skillhouse , one which you can see in the embed above. Another trailer can be found at the bottom of this article. Nearly three years have gone by since we saw the first trailer for this movie, but now it has been revealed that Fathom Entertainment will be giving the film a theatrical release on July 11th. If you want more of a preview than the trailers offer, the first nine minutes of the film are available to watch on Skillhouse.GenTV.com.

Written and directed by Stolberg, Skillhouse is a dark satire of social media and influencer culture, exploring how far people will go for online fame . In this high-stakes social media nightmare, ten influencers are lured into a sinister content house and forced to compete in lethal social media challenges — because in Skillhouse, clout isn’t just currency, it’s survival.

The movie was filmed at Sway House, a Bel Air mansion made famous by TikTok creators.

Skill House stars Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power Book II: Ghost), Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), Dani Oliveros (Roar), Emily Mei (The Download), Jacob Skidmore (Trinkets), TikTok star Hannah Stocking, MMA star Paige VanZant, and TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall.

In addition to acting in the movie, 50 Cent is producing it through his company G-Unit Film & Television. Skill House is also being produced by Alex Baskin, Lifeboat Productions’ Amy Kim and Jaime Burke, and Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Studios. GenTV founder Kavanaugh gave the following statement: “ Skillhouse has been a revolutionary film project from the outset – one that is thrilling and compelling for anyone on social media and horror fans of all ages. Skillhouse is more than just a horror film, the project is right for the times and breaks barriers by leveraging the power and appeal of influencers and immerses them into the story. GenTV is very pleased to work with the team at Fathom in creating a special theatrical engagement for this film. ” Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment, added, “ Horror has always been a genre that captivates moviegoers, but never has Fathom distributed to movie theatres a project quite like Skillhouse. Social media permeates our society today, and influencers have changed the dynamics of how many choose the brands they purchase and the content they consume. The brilliant Skillhouse concept is ripe for exploration on-screen and is a success story in leveraging innovative ways to reach audiences and engage with them. Fathom is proud to work with the GenTV team to bring this film to audiences on July 11. “

Legendary special effects artist Steve Johnson provided the bloodshed for Skill House, and Stolberg reported that one night they shot a kill scene that was so bloody and intense, “the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground”.

