Sharon Stone’s thriller, Sliver, will show all the spicy details in a new 4K Blu-ray in January

While Sharon Stone and William Baldwin duel behind the scenes with conflicting claims, the sultry film from the two will be getting a new physical media release.

By
sliver

Fire up your ultra-high-definition televisions and Blu-ray players. One of the spicy films from the 90s’ most notorious screen vixen, Sharon Stone, is getting a new 4K remaster. Blu-ray.com has just revealed that the 1993 thriller, Sliver, which stars Stone, William Baldwin, Tom Berenger, Polly Walker and Colleen Camp. Vinegar Syndrome will be distributing the physical media release and it’s been scheduled to hit retailers on January 28.

The description reads,
“Carly Norris (Sharon Stone, Basic Instinct), a new resident of the chic, high-tech, and ultra-thin (like a sliver) Manhattan apartment building 113, is a divorcee looking for a good time. She finds that in her neighbor Zeke (William Baldwin, Backdraft), a wealthy video game designer-cum-playboy who harbors a dark secret which her other neighbor Jack (Tom Berenger, The Substitute) is all too willing to go into detail on. As Carly navigates her sexual tryst with Zeke and Jack’s increasing paranoia, deaths in 113 begin to pile up as do revelations about the prior tenant in Carly’s apartment, who died under mysterious circumstances.

One of the essential erotic thrillers of the early 90s, from director Phillip Noyce (Patriot Games) and writer Joe Eszterhas (Basic Instinct, Showgirls), who adapted the novel by Ira Levin (Rosemary’s Baby), SLIVER is a marvelously twisted neo-noir with a supporting cast that includes Colleen Camp (Death Game), Martin Landau (Ed Wood), and CCH Pounder (TV’s The Shield). Photographed by acclaimed Oscar-winning cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) and scored by three-time Oscar winner Howard Shore (Silence of the Lambs).”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM OF THE UNCUT VERSION OF THE FILM, supervised director Phillip Noyce
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • “The Skinny on Sliver” (32 min) – an interview with director Phillip Noyce
  • “Taking Chances on Sliver” (12 min) – an interview with screenwriter Joe Eszterhas
  • “Re-Marks on Sliver” (9 min) – an interview with actress Colleen Camp
  • Archival Electronic Press Kit interview clips with Sharon Stone, William Baldwin and Tom Berenger
  • Behind-the-scenes footage from the Electronic Press Kit
  • Alternate scenes from the R-rated edit
  • Still gallery
  • Original video trailer
  • V spots
  • Reversible sleeve artwork
  • Optional English SDH subtitles

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Rumor: Is James Wan directing the R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin?
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?
The Best Movie Sequels of All Time
Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds
Tim Miller reveals the jaw-droppingly low salary he received for directing Marvel’s Deadpool
The Violent Night 2 writers assure fans that they know what people want to see in the "action hero Santa Claus" sequel
Violent Night 2 writers: “We know what the people want.”
View All

About the Author

2155 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Sliver News

Latest Movie News

Movie News
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?

The Best Movie Sequels of All Time

Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to become acclaimed as one of the greatest movie sequels of all time – how does it compare to other sequels?

Load more articles