Sharon Stone’s thriller, Sliver, will show all the spicy details in a new 4K Blu-ray in January

While Sharon Stone and William Baldwin duel behind the scenes with conflicting claims, the sultry film from the two will be getting a new physical media release.

Fire up your ultra-high-definition televisions and Blu-ray players. One of the spicy films from the 90s’ most notorious screen vixen, Sharon Stone, is getting a new 4K remaster. Blu-ray.com has just revealed that the 1993 thriller, Sliver, which stars Stone, William Baldwin, Tom Berenger, Polly Walker and Colleen Camp. Vinegar Syndrome will be distributing the physical media release and it’s been scheduled to hit retailers on January 28.

The description reads,

“Carly Norris (Sharon Stone, Basic Instinct), a new resident of the chic, high-tech, and ultra-thin (like a sliver) Manhattan apartment building 113, is a divorcee looking for a good time. She finds that in her neighbor Zeke (William Baldwin, Backdraft), a wealthy video game designer-cum-playboy who harbors a dark secret which her other neighbor Jack (Tom Berenger, The Substitute) is all too willing to go into detail on. As Carly navigates her sexual tryst with Zeke and Jack’s increasing paranoia, deaths in 113 begin to pile up as do revelations about the prior tenant in Carly’s apartment, who died under mysterious circumstances.

One of the essential erotic thrillers of the early 90s, from director Phillip Noyce (Patriot Games) and writer Joe Eszterhas (Basic Instinct, Showgirls), who adapted the novel by Ira Levin (Rosemary’s Baby), SLIVER is a marvelously twisted neo-noir with a supporting cast that includes Colleen Camp (Death Game), Martin Landau (Ed Wood), and CCH Pounder (TV’s The Shield). Photographed by acclaimed Oscar-winning cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) and scored by three-time Oscar winner Howard Shore (Silence of the Lambs).”

