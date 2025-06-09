Sly Stone dead: The legendary funk-rock pioneer was 82

Sly Stone, the trailblazing frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, whose fusion of funk, soul, rock, and psychedelia reshaped popular music in the late 1960s and early ’70s, is dead. He was 82.

“ After a prolonged battle with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family, ” reads a statement from his family. “ While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come. “

The statement continues, “ Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024. “

Stone, born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, was a musical prodigy from a young age. He broke barriers with his racially and gender-integrated band and genre-defying sound. Sly and the Family Stone produced iconic albums, such as Stand! and There’s a Riot Goin’ On, with timeless anthems like Everyday People, Dance to the Music, and Family Affair.

However, the band slowly disintegrated as Stone and his bandmates became heavy users of illegal drugs. Promoters were more and more hesitant to book the band, fearful that Stone or one of the other members would miss the gig, refuse to play, or pass out from drug use. The band’s original lineup was officially disbanded in 1975 after a concert at Radio City Music Hall, which was only one-eighth filled.