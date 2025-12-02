Santa’s here to slay in Silent Night, Deadly Night remake clip

Earlier this year, the entertainment studio Cineverse, the company behind the Terrifier franchise, went into production on a remake of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night , with writer/director Mike P. Nelson (the Wrong Turn reboot) at the helm. Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, are teaming with Iconic Events Releasing to bring the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake to theatres on December 12th. That release date is right around the corner now – and a clip from the movie has arrived online to assure us that this movie isn’t an exact replay of the original film. The “killer Santa” concept is in place and some character names are the same, but there’s a different flow to the story. You can watch the clip in the embed above.

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), the original Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. The remake stars Rohan Campbell of Halloween Ends as Billy Chapman, who dons a Santa Claus costume and goes on a killing spree in the film. Campbell is joined in the cast by Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day) as Pamela, a colleague on whom Chapman develops an unrequited crush. Taking on unspecified roles are Mark Acheson (Brand New Cherry Flavor), David Lawrence Brown (The Pinkertons), and David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers).

There was a Pamela in the original movie, but this one looks to be a very different person.

Here’s the remake’s synopsis: A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents’ grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: “Have you been naughty?” It looks to me that this is going to be a fine addition to the Silent Night, Deadly Night franchise. (This is the seventh film in the series.)

The original film’s producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead are producing this film with New Dimension’s Jamie R. Thompson, Rebel 6’s Erik Bernard, and White Bear Films’ Jeremy Torrie. Steven Schneider, Anthony Masi, Sarah Eilts, Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Bondit Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor serve as executive producers with Brandon Hill and Brad Miska, who are overseeing the project for Cineverse. Financing is provided by Bondit Media Capital and Royal Bank of Canada.

Are you looking forward to the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake?