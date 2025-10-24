Horror Movie News

Something Is Killing the Children live-action movie & animated series in the works at Blumhouse

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Something Is Killing the Children, BlumhouseSomething Is Killing the Children, Blumhouse

Per THR, Blumhouse has acquired the rights to Something Is Killing the Children, the popular comic by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, published by Boom! Studios. The studio plans on developing a live-action feature film based on the comic, as well as an adult animated TV series.

Something Is Killing the Children tells the following story: “When the children of Archer’s Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters.

You may recall that the project was previously set up at Netflix, first with Mike Flanagan and again with Dark showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer ultimately passed, but it still chased the rights during this latest bidding war alongside Lionsgate. Sources told the outlet that it was a success of Zach Cregger’s Weapons that renewed interest in the project.

Something Is Killing the Children adaptation coming from the creators of Dark

It’s easy to see why audiences and critics alike have praised Something is Killing the Children,” said Jason Blum in a statement. “James and Werther’s comic book series taps into our most primal fears, luring us into a fascinating world and introducing Erica Slaughter, the ass-kicking hero we all wish we had to fight the monsters that lurk in the dark.

Blum will produce the live-action movie, with Shaun Sutton and Ryan Turek serving as executive producers. Stephen Christy and Tynion will produce for Boom! Studios/Penguin Random House. Co-creator Tynion will head up the animated series. “Something is Killing the Children is the comic book that changed my life and career forever,” said Tynion. “Finding a partner who understood the potential of Erica Slaughter and the world Werther Dell’Edera and I have built was crucial, and we have found that partner in Jason Blum. Nobody understands horror better than Blumhouse, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we all have planned together.

Source: THR
