Boston Blue: Sonequa Martin-Green to star alongside Donnie Wahlberg in Blue Bloods spinoff series

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green will star alongside Donnie Wahlberg in Boston Blue, CBS’ upcoming spinoff of the long-running Blue Bloods series.

The series is set to debut this fall and will follow Detective Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) as he leaves New York City and his family to take a position with the Boston Police Department. He will be partnered with Detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

“ I’m gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times, ” Martin-Green told reporters at a CBS press event. “ We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long. Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I’m super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family. “

Wahlberg added, “ I’m incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new worth with new friends and new situations. We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too. “

Blue Bloods fans can probably expect some familiar faces to show up, as Wahlberg said, “ There’ll be connective tissue to the old family. But we’re also going to get to discover a new family and carry on the tradition of telling their stories and still telling the Reagan stories. “