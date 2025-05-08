Boston Blue: Sonequa Martin-Green to star alongside Donnie Wahlberg in Blue Bloods spinoff series

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green will star alongside Donnie Wahlberg in Boston Blue, CBS’ upcoming spinoff of the long-running Blue Bloods series.
The series is set to debut this fall and will follow Detective Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) as he leaves New York City and his family to take a position with the Boston Police Department. He will be partnered with Detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.
“I’m gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times,” Martin-Green told reporters at a CBS press event. “We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long. Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I’m super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family.“
Wahlberg added, “I’m incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new worth with new friends and new situations. We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too.“
Blue Bloods fans can probably expect some familiar faces to show up, as Wahlberg said, “There’ll be connective tissue to the old family. But we’re also going to get to discover a new family and carry on the tradition of telling their stories and still telling the Reagan stories.“
The original series was one of CBS’s most-watched dramas, and many cast members didn’t want it to end. Tom Selleck, who starred in Blue Bloods as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Department Police Commissioner, said that everyone involved wanted to return for more. “I can’t figure out why they didn’t start streaming it, do 10 episodes a year,” he said. “But I’m not the boss. Everybody wanted to come back. And I think with this cast, it would have been a gift for the audience. I don’t make those decisions. I’m prepared to celebrate and commemorate this show, but I’m still getting used to it.” Maybe he’ll make an appearance in Boston Blue.