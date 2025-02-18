Blue Bloods spinoff ordered to series with Donnie Wahlberg returning

Blue Bloods came to an end last year after 14 seasons and nearly 300 episodes, but Donnie Wahlberg is returning for a new spinoff series.

Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons and 292 episodes, but CBS is already preparing a spinoff series. The network has given Boston Blue a straight-to-series order, with Donnie Wahlberg returning as Danny Reagan.

CBS is calling this spinoff a “ universe expansion ” of Blue Bloods. The new series will premiere in the 2025-26 season and will “ follow Danny as he leaves New York and takes a position with the Boston police — where he’s partnered with Detective Lena Peters, the daughter of a prominent law enforcement family in the city. ” Boston Blue comes from a different creative team, with Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis (The Blacklist, Alert: Missing Persons Unit) serving as showrunners. The pair will also executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

The original series was one of CBS’s most-watched dramas, and many of the cast didn’t want it to end. Tom Selleck, who starred in Blue Bloods as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Department Police Commissioner, has said that everyone involved wanted to come back for more. “ I can’t figure out why they didn’t start streaming it, do 10 episodes a year, ” he said. “ But I’m not the boss. Everybody wanted to come back. And I think with this cast, it would have been a gift for the audience. I don’t make those decisions. I’m prepared to celebrate and commemorate this show, but I’m still getting used to it. “

Blue Bloods followed the Reagans, a family who has a history of working in law enforcement. In addition to Selleck and Wahlberg, the series starred Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. It’s probably a given that some Blue Bloods regulars might make an appearance on the spinoff series; After all, Selleck’s got a mortgage to pay! “ I’m not retiring, ” said Selleck when Blue Bloods was coming to an end. “ I‘ve got a mortgage; I got a ranch that I love and I love the work. Look, I’m not exactly a spring chicken in the business. “

Will you be watching the Blue Bloods spinoff series when it premieres?