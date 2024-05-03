Blue Bloods will be turning in its badge as the long-running series comes to an end this year

The police procedural series is set to clean out its locker despite the fans voicing their love of the show to the network.

The police procedural series from CBS will be concluding its run this December. Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, is currently in its 14th season, and it has turned out to be its last. The show’s star, Selleck, had warned CBS earlier this year that there are an “awful lot of people” who still enjoy the show and will not be ready to see it end. However, Deadline has reported that Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach has officially announced in a press conference yesterday that the show will wrap this year despite the network’s attachment to it.

The first half of Blue Bloods‘ 14th season premiered earlier this year on February 16. The second half, which will serve as the last batch of episodes for the series, will return in October. Reisenbach had told reporters at the press conference, “We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show. We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give show the sendoff it deserves.” The press conference was called to announce CBS’ slate of shows in the fall. And while many have campaigned to CBS to have them reconsider their decision to end it, Reisenbach insisted, “We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

Blue Bloods started its run on CBS on September 24, 2010. It would give Magnum P.I. and Quigley Down Under star Tom Selleck a new hit series and the show became a long-running series that spanned over a decade. Selleck released a statement to the fans saying, “For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” he wrote. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.”

