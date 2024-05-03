Blue Bloods will be turning in its badge as the long-running series comes to an end this year

The police procedural series from CBS will be concluding its run this December. Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, is currently in its 14th season, and it has turned out to be its last. The show’s star, Selleck, had warned CBS earlier this year that there are an “awful lot of people” who still enjoy the show and will not be ready to see it end. However, Deadline has reported that Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach has officially announced in a press conference yesterday that the show will wrap this year despite the network’s attachment to it.

The first half of Blue Bloods‘ 14th season premiered earlier this year on February 16. The second half, which will serve as the last batch of episodes for the series, will return in October. Reisenbach had told reporters at the press conference, “We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show. We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give show the sendoff it deserves.” The press conference was called to announce CBS’ slate of shows in the fall. And while many have campaigned to CBS to have them reconsider their decision to end it, Reisenbach insisted, “We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”