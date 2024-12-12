Tom Selleck can’t figure out why Blue Bloods is ending

After 14 seasons and 292 episodes, Blue Bloods will be coming to a close with its series finale tomorrow, and Tom Selleck still doesn’t understand why.

Selleck, who stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Department Police Commissioner, told Variety that everyone involved wanted to come back for more. “ I can’t figure out why they didn’t start streaming it, do 10 episodes a year, ” he said. “ But I’m not the boss. Everybody wanted to come back. And I think with this cast, it would have been a gift for the audience. I don’t make those decisions. I’m prepared to celebrate and commemorate this show, but I’m still getting used to it. ” 14 years and nearly 300 episodes is a hell of a run, especially nowadays, but the cast just didn’t want it to end.

In fact, Donnie Wahlberg (who plays Frank’s son) found himself getting very emotional when Selleck delivered his wrap message, a reading of Edna St. Vincent Millay’s Love Is Not All poem. “ I didn’t make it through; I was doomed, ” Wahlberg said. “ But when Tom started saying it, literally, my life passed before my eyes. I was listening to his voice mesmerize this room and thinking about what a magical journey, and what a gift that this boy, who didn’t know where his next meal was going to come from half the time, in this scrappy family, who grew up watching this man on TV, is sitting next to him, sharing this magical moment of his wisdom and grace. I couldn’t turn off the tears for another probably two days! “