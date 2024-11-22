Lee Majdoub gives Jim Carrey a haircut as part of Dr. Robotnik’s quest to get his groove back in a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 promo

Lee Majdoub, who plays Agent Stone in Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, gives Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik a makeover in the latest promo for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and the egg-headed villain has never looked better. The glow-up is part of the villain’s sinister plan to look spiffy when he confronts the Blue Blur, Sonic, in the duo’s third altercation since Paramount launched the Sonic film series in 2020.

In the latest Sonic the Hedgehog 3 promo, Jim Carrey says he’s been growing his hair for a year and a half before trusting Majdoub to buzz his head clean to restore Dr. Robotnik’s signature look. The two actors look to be having a lot of fun during Carrey’s makeover, being careful not to nick the maniacal villain’s unwieldy mustache in the process. As Majdoub runs the buzzing blades across Carrey’s dome, the rubber-faced actor flashes the camera a playful eyebrow waggle, letting us know it’s all in good fun.

Jim Carrey and Lee Majdoub return in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Dr. Robotnik and Agent Stone, respectively. In the threequel, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, with Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Keanu Reeves as Shadow. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are back, with Tom Butler, Alyla Browne, Adam Pally, Krysten Ritter, Shemar Moore, and Natasha Rothwell starring as primary cast members.

Jeff Fowler returns to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which promises to be the classic video game character’s biggest adventure yet! Paramount’s Sonic movies have taken Hollywood by storm, adding to the Sonic franchise’s $12 billion revenue stream throughout the character’s career. In a world where studios strive to secure their video game-related cash cow, Sonic the Hedgehog has run rings around the competition with two box office-breaking movies and a popular limited series on Paramount+. We expect Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to perform like gangbusters when it races into theaters on December 20, 2024.