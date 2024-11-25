The latest Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer introduces the Chao as tickets go on sale and an Opening Night Fan Event races in

Paramount Pictures announces an Opening Day Special Event for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as tickets for the fast-paced sequel go on sale.

Do my eyes deceive me? Is that The Chao in the latest Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer? Where’s my Dreamcast VMU? It’s party time! Quick! I need a brown paper bag to breathe into. Okay, I’m good. Paramount Pictures is ready to drop some great news this Monday morning with word that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tickets are officially on sale! But wait! There’s more! Paramount Pictures and Sega announced a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Opening Day Fan Event before the film’s nationwide theatrical release on December 20th.

To celebrate the cinematic experience, Paramount Pictures will give fans the opportunity to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theatres at an opening-day movie event on Thursday, December 19th. Fans will see it first at 3 p.m. local time, presented exclusively in premium formats at participating locations, including Dolby Cinema,4DX, DBOX, SCREENX, and other premium format theatres across the country.

The following information comes from Paramount’s official press release:

To purchase tickets for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Opening Day Fan Event Screening and to find participating theatre listings in your area, go to www.sonicthehedgehogmovie.com/seeitfirst. General tickets are also on sale at www.sonicthehedgehogmovie.com. Tickets for all shows are also on sale at exhibitors’ websites & mobile apps, 3rd party ticketing platforms, and at participating theatre box offices nationwide.

Ticketholders seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the Fan Event screening will also see additional behind-the-scenes content prior to the feature for this special show and will also receive limited-edition gifts, including one of four different limited edition character keychains plus an exclusive 12″ x18″ collector’s art print created for fans attending this one-night event – while supplies last.

“There is tremendous excitement from fans for the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The series keeps growing from film to film, and this will be the biggest installment yet. We’re thrilled to reward loyal fans nationwide with the chance to see Sonic first in the most immersive way on the big screen,” said Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution, Chris Aronson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

“Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

In today’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer, The Chao make their silver screen debut as mascots for a Chuck-E-Cheese-style restaurant. You know what? I’ll take it—anything to get those adorable raindrop-looking sentient stuffies into the mix. We’re so close to Big the Cat and Amy Rose making their debut; I can feel it. As the trailer continues, we find Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) teaming up with his grandfather to hatch his latest plan to wipe Sonic and his friends off the planet. Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) are ready to throw down, but they’ll need to face Shadow (Keanu Reeves), a rival Hedgehog armed with lightning speed, a motorcycle, and guns! Hold onto your chili dogs, Sonic fans!