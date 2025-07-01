Steven Spielberg showed off some action-packed footage from his mysterious 2026 event film

The Jurassic franchise that Steven Spielberg got rolling with his 1993 classic Jurassic Park has a new installment heading out into the world, Jurassic World Rebirth, and while audiences head out to theatres to see more dinosaur action on the big screen, Spielberg himself is busy working on a mysterious event film that’s set to reach theatres on June 12, 2026. Very little is known about this upcoming movie other than the cast (it stars Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Eve Hewson (Hedda), Josh O’Connor (Challengers), and possibly Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*)), the fact that Spielberg wrote the script with Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp, and that it’s rumored to be some kind of a UFO adventure. But last Thursday, Universal Pictures unveiled a grand new screening room that’s named after Spielberg, and the director took the opportunity to show off some action-packed behind-the-scenes footage from his new movie.

Variety reports that the footage “didn’t quite confirm an alien theme, though plenty of menacing figures in unmarked black cars were seen chasing Blunt (who appeared in several scenes as an everywoman in a rural area). In one sequence with O’Connor, Blunt’s busted sedan collides with a speeding train. She and O’Connor attempt an escape through the broken windshield as the vehicle gets chewed alive between screeching metal and the tracks. Hewson and Domingo’s characters weren’t clearly defined in the footage, though they’re on the business end of a cat-and-mouse game that explodes through farmhouses and terrorizes pedestrians. If we had to put money on it, Firth is our bad guy. The Academy Award winner looks sinister and well-suited as a leader in some kind of underground workspace (one that resembles a NASA control room and the like).”

So even after footage has been shown, we don’t quite know what this movie is going to be about – but it does sound pretty interesting. And if it has something to do with UFOs, that would be very welcome. After all, the combination of Spielberg and UFOs has previously brought us Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds. (Not to mention Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.)

