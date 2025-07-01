Movie News

Steven Spielberg showed off some action-packed footage from his mysterious 2026 event film

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Steven Spielberg showed off some footage from his 2026 event film that stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo, and moreSteven Spielberg showed off some footage from his 2026 event film that stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo, and more

The Jurassic franchise that Steven Spielberg got rolling with his 1993 classic Jurassic Park has a new installment heading out into the world, Jurassic World Rebirth, and while audiences head out to theatres to see more dinosaur action on the big screen, Spielberg himself is busy working on a mysterious event film that’s set to reach theatres on June 12, 2026. Very little is known about this upcoming movie other than the cast (it stars Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Eve Hewson (Hedda), Josh O’Connor (Challengers), and possibly Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*)), the fact that Spielberg wrote the script with Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp, and that it’s rumored to be some kind of a UFO adventure. But last Thursday, Universal Pictures unveiled a grand new screening room that’s named after Spielberg, and the director took the opportunity to show off some action-packed behind-the-scenes footage from his new movie.

Variety reports that the footage “didn’t quite confirm an alien theme, though plenty of menacing figures in unmarked black cars were seen chasing Blunt (who appeared in several scenes as an everywoman in a rural area). In one sequence with O’Connor, Blunt’s busted sedan collides with a speeding train. She and O’Connor attempt an escape through the broken windshield as the vehicle gets chewed alive between screeching metal and the tracks. Hewson and Domingo’s characters weren’t clearly defined in the footage, though they’re on the business end of a cat-and-mouse game that explodes through farmhouses and terrorizes pedestrians. If we had to put money on it, Firth is our bad guy. The Academy Award winner looks sinister and well-suited as a leader in some kind of underground workspace (one that resembles a NASA control room and the like).”

So even after footage has been shown, we don’t quite know what this movie is going to be about – but it does sound pretty interesting. And if it has something to do with UFOs, that would be very welcome. After all, the combination of Spielberg and UFOs has previously brought us Close Encounters of the Third KindE.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds. (Not to mention Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.)

Does Spielberg’s 2026 event film sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,637 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Steven Spielberg News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Superman
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!