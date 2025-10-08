Some details are released of the upcoming 4K Blu-ray for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Spinal Tap became one of the most beloved mockumentary comedy films of all time, but when a late sequel was released, audiences didn’t seem to show up. Spinal Tap II: The Legend Continues had an abysmal opening, with only $1.6 million and a crummy $872 per-screen average. That said, it was always unlikely to make much money at the box office. Even the original 1984 classic only made $5.8 million during its entire run (it was home video and cable that made it a classic). Blu-ray.com has new details on the upcoming 4K Blu-ray release of the Rob Reiner film.
The sequel, which stars Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner, and Fran Drescher are due to hit retailers on November 11.
The description (which sounds like a press release for the original?) reads,
“This Is Spinal Tap chronicles England’s loudest and most punctual band on their disaster-filled U.S. tour. Experience the remastered, remixed, and definitive version of what can only be described as a mockumentary masterpiece.”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Deleted Scenes
- Trailers
- Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Audio
English: Dolby Atmos
English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
Note: Dolby Atmos tracks have a Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit) core
Subtitles
English, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish
Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Single disc (1 BD-66)
Packaging
SteelBook, Inner print
Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
Our Tyler Nichols thought the film was a heartfelt sequel and quite enjoyed it as he mentions in his review, “Spinal Tap II does not reach the same level as its predecessor, and that’s okay. It’s hard to recapture that kind of magic. But it’s such a welcome return of these characters and never betrays what was established in that first film. It’s almost like hanging out with old friends. And, like most people do as they get older, it’s more about these characters coming together, with plenty of genuinely sincere moments. That’s not to say there aren’t some laughs, but it certainly takes a backseat to just telling the story of these three bandmates.”