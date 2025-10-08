Some details are released of the upcoming 4K Blu-ray for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Spinal Tap became one of the most beloved mockumentary comedy films of all time, but when a late sequel was released, audiences didn’t seem to show up. Spinal Tap II: The Legend Continues had an abysmal opening, with only $1.6 million and a crummy $872 per-screen average. That said, it was always unlikely to make much money at the box office. Even the original 1984 classic only made $5.8 million during its entire run (it was home video and cable that made it a classic). Blu-ray.com has new details on the upcoming 4K Blu-ray release of the Rob Reiner film.

The sequel, which stars Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner, and Fran Drescher are due to hit retailers on November 11.

The description (which sounds like a press release for the original?) reads,

“This Is Spinal Tap chronicles England’s loudest and most punctual band on their disaster-filled U.S. tour. Experience the remastered, remixed, and definitive version of what can only be described as a mockumentary masterpiece.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Deleted Scenes

Trailers

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1



Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Note: Dolby Atmos tracks have a Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit) core

Subtitles

English, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-66)



Packaging

SteelBook, Inner print



Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free