Squid Game season 2 trailer reveals deadly new games

The games are on! Netflix has released a new trailer for Squid Game season 2, which teases a few of the deadly new games that await this fresh crop of victims, er, I mean, players. We see that the Red Light, Green Light game makes a return, but there’s also something involving giant rainbow circles on the ground and an enormous merry-go-round.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “ Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it. ” A third and final season will bring the series to a close.

It will be hard to live up to the first season, but creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently said he believes the new season has the potential to surpass the first. “ I believe what we’ve created on Season 2 is a deeper, more advanced story, ” said Hwang. “ I feel it could even surpass Season 1. But physically, mentally, it was not easy. Some of the sequences we shot were the most challenging in my whole career. It was… hell. ” He went on to tease that the second season won’t be a walk in the part. “ I even had some concerns because the story told in the second season is much crueller, scarier and more gruesome than the first, ” he said. “ Honestly, I thought to myself… ‘Is this too much for people to handle?’ ”

Netflix is also moving forward with a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series in which 456 players compete for a US$4.56 million cash prize by competing in challenges based on those in the series… although without all the death. There have also been rumblings that David Fincher is developing an English-language Squid Game series, but nothing has been confirmed. Squid Game season 2 will debut on Netflix on December 26th.

What did you think of the new trailer for Squid Game season 2?