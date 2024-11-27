Squid Game season 2 trailer reveals deadly new games

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Squid Game season 2, which reveals some of the deadly new games which await Player 456.

By

The games are on! Netflix has released a new trailer for Squid Game season 2, which teases a few of the deadly new games that await this fresh crop of victims, er, I mean, players. We see that the Red Light, Green Light game makes a return, but there’s also something involving giant rainbow circles on the ground and an enormous merry-go-round.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.” A third and final season will bring the series to a close.

Related
Squid Game creator says season 2 is “much crueller, scarier, and more gruesome” than the first

It will be hard to live up to the first season, but creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently said he believes the new season has the potential to surpass the first. “I believe what we’ve created on Season 2 is a deeper, more advanced story,” said Hwang. “I feel it could even surpass Season 1. But physically, mentally, it was not easy. Some of the sequences we shot were the most challenging in my whole career. It was… hell.” He went on to tease that the second season won’t be a walk in the part. “I even had some concerns because the story told in the second season is much crueller, scarier and more gruesome than the first,” he said. “Honestly, I thought to myself… ‘Is this too much for people to handle?’

Netflix is also moving forward with a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series in which 456 players compete for a US$4.56 million cash prize by competing in challenges based on those in the series… although without all the death. There have also been rumblings that David Fincher is developing an English-language Squid Game series, but nothing has been confirmed. Squid Game season 2 will debut on Netflix on December 26th.

What did you think of the new trailer for Squid Game season 2?

Source: Netflix
Tags: ,
icon More TV Trailers
Squid Game, season 2, trailer
Squid Game season 2 trailer reveals deadly new games
Dexter: Original Sin, trailer
Give in to the darkness and watch the new trailer for Dexter: Original Sin
Tewfik Jallab and Ritu Arya must stay one step ahead of the enemy to thwart a deadly conspiracy in Hulu’s Paris Has Fallen trailer
the studio
Seth Rogen gets in over his head running a movie studio in the trailer for The Studio
View All

About the Author

10329 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Squid Game News

Latest TV News

Load more articles