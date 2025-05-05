Squid Game season 3 teaser invites you to play one last deadly game

The final games begin. Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Squid Game season 3, the final installment of the streaming service’s most popular series.

The teaser trailer opens with guards carrying a black coffin into the resting area of the games. As players approach the coffin, they open it to reveal Gi-hun instead, and a new game begins. “ Picking up from Season 2’s devastating cliffhanger, Season 3 thrusts Gi-hun (Player 456) back into the brutal heart of the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all, ” reads the official description. “ Still haunted by the betrayal and loss of his closest ally, Jung-bae (Player 390), Gi-hun faces new perils — including the Front Man, who shockingly infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001. “

The second season of Squid Game was nearly as popular as the first. Upon its release in December 2024, it broke records for most views for a show in its premiere week and entered the Most Popular Non-English TV list in just three days. It’s currently ranked at #2 with 192.6 million views, sitting behind the first season with 256.2 million views.

Although Squid Game season 3 will bring the series to a close, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hasn’t ruled out a potential spinoff series. “ When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season, ” Hwang told THR in January 2025. “ And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff. “

He continued, “ One of the ideas I’m tossing around is what happened between season one and two. There’s a three-year gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything. ” There have also been rumblings that David Fincher is developing an English-language Squid Game series, but nothing has been confirmed. Squid Game season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 27th.

