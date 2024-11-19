Netflix unveils a trailer and release date for its violent party royale mobile game Squid Game: Unleashed

Squid Game comes to Netflix’s mobile app with Squid Game: Unleashed, a competitive multiplayer race that mutilates money-hungry contestants.

Do you have what it takes to survive the challenges of Squid Game? You’re about to find out when Netflix launched Squid Game: Unleashed, a violent party royale mobile game based on the sensational Korean thriller. Squid Game: Unleashed launches on the Netflix app on December 17, and pre-registration is open! In addition to unveiling the Squid Game: Unleashed release date, Netflix shared a bloody and goofy trailer for the competitive multiplayer mayhem.

In Squid Game: Unleashed, players create cartoonish avatars to compete for 45.6 billion Korean won by completing a series of life-threatening challenges to be the last contestant standing. In the Squid Game: Unleashed trailer, players dodge pig-shaped wrecking balls, play a game of dodgeball while avoiding buzzsaw blades, traverse an M.C. Escher-like maze, play an elaborate game of Frogger with a speeding bus, and more! Players can win prizes as they progress through the game, changing the look of their avatar to reflect their personality and game standings.

Concerning gameplay, Squid Game: Unleashed is a Frankenstein’s monster of titles like Fall Guys, Wreckfest, and Gang Beasts, all with ragdoll physics.

Here’s the official synopsis for Squid Game: Unleashed courtest of Netflix:

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

How long do you think you would last in a real Squid Game competition? Are you familiar with playing games on the Netflix app? The games division of the app started slow but has grown by leaps and bounds with games like The Almost Gone, Oxenfree, Reigns, Infernax, Link Twin, and more. Adding Squid Game: Unleashed to the mix can only boost the app’s popularity, especially since the game launches nine days before the premiere of Squid Game: Season 2.

You can pre-register for Squid Game: Unleashed to become one of the first players to put their skills to the test in the fight for survival and money.

Source: Netflix
