NBC resuscitates the workplace sitcom St. Denis Medical for Season 2

It’s time to take NBC‘s comedic sitcom St. Denis Medical off life support because the show is getting a Season 2 renewal! Fans of the series created by Superstore and American Auto’s Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer have been stuck in the waiting room while hoping for more episodes of the laugh-out-loud comedy, and today, news outlets are ready to give them the good news!

St. Denis Medical takes place in an underfunded, understaffed Pregon hospital for a mockumentary-style sitcom. The show places audiences in the scrubs of determined doctors and nurses who work tirelessly to treat patients while holding tightly to their tolerance and humanity. Anyone who’s ever worked in the medical field or experienced an extended hospital stay knows how stressful a hospital environment can be, and the staff of St. Denis Medical do their best to keep the unpredictable environment safe, light-hearted, and functioning.

Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids, Blended, The Goldbergs), David Alan Grier (In Living Color, Blankman, Tales From the Hood), Allison Tolman (Krampus, The Gift, Why Women Kill), Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, The Little Death), Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear, American Gods, Freaky Friday), Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty, Mag Mell, Fintech), and Kaliko Kauahi (Ghosts, Superstore, American Auto) lead the series, while a rotating cast of patients test their every nerve.

The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT following the rebooted Night Court, currently in its third season, and streams the next day on Peacock.

Since the November 12 premiere of St. Denis Medical, the show’s popularity skyrocketed, making it NBC’s best show of the broadcast season in the 18-49 demographic. While the first episode got a quiet launch, positive word of mouth quickly spread, netting the show an 82% increase in viewership with episode 2.

As someone with an extensive medical history, I’m surprised I haven’t heard about St. Denis Medical until now. Hospitals aren’t typically a place I associate with humor. Then again, Scrubs was fun, and I remember how a handful of episodes gave us some of television’s most rewarding and dramatic moments in the early 2000s. Are you looking forward to St. Denis Medical Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.