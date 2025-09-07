Steve Buscemi doesn’t know how to pronounce his own name

Before we start, look at this name and pronounce it out loud: Steve Buscemi. However you say it, it could be wrong. Hell, even Steve Buscemi has no idea how to!

Steve Buscemi (hey, at least the spelling is right) recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where host Jimmy Fallon told his guest about an episode of The Studio where the actor’s name was brought up. As Gallon told his guest, “At one point they said ‘Bruschemi,’like ‘bruschetta.” But Buscemi is no fan of that one’s saying, “You know, Buscemi, I like that,” pronouncing it as Boo-shemmy. For what it’s worth, I’ve always gone with that way, too. (Oddly enough, Martin Scorsese – whose own name is up for debate – was also prominently featured in the episode.)

So that settles it, right? Not even close. Steve Buscemi continued, “Well, that is the Italian way to say it. But I just didn’t grow up that way. Growing up, we said Bue-semmy, which is like, I can’t even do that anymore…I say Boo-semmy,” which you’ll note is not he he said it just a few seconds prior. Possibly recognizing this, he added, “I sort of take a little bit from each pronunciation. I don’t know how to say my own name.” Sounds like Buscemi, Kim Basinger, Amanda Seyfried, and Jake Gyllenhaal (or is it Yeen-eh-hull?) need to form some sort of supergroup…But that’s not all! Back in his early standup days, Steve Buscemi actually shortened it all to Buse.

Steve Buscemi has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin follow-up Wild Horse Nine, Taika Waititi’s Klaus and the Sun and The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, which will reunite him with John Turturro. He also recently appeared in season two of Wednesday, playing Barry Dort, who takes over as principal of Nevermore Academy. This marks the first time that he has worked with Tim Burton since 2003’s Big Fish, where he played a poet.

So, how do you pronounce Steve Buscemi’s last name? Give us your phonetic best in the comments section below!