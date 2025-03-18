Tom Waits joins the new film from Banshees of Inisherin director, Martin McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine

Martin McDonagh is coming off of the critical darling The Banshees of Inisherin with Wild Horse Nine. The director is partnering with Searchlight Pictures again after working with them on another critical darling, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The new film already has an all-star cast associated with the project, including Sam Rockwell, Mark Ruffalo and John Malkovich. The project was first announced back in 2021 and was yet to be titled. According to Deadline, the film rolls cameras this month on Rapa Nui, “the indigenous name for Easter Island, a protected Chilean wildlife area 3,700 kilometers off the country’s coast known for its unrivalled cultural landscape and for being the most remote inhabited island on Earth. The Rapa Nui National Park continues to maintain a high degree of authenticity, having had minimal intervention since the area’s near-abandonment in the late 19th century.”

Now, Deadline reports that Tom Waits, who has split his time on music and acting, joins the cast of McDonagh’s latest. Waits is reunited with McDonagh along with Rockwell since their collaboration on Seven Psychopaths. Joining Waits on Wild Horse Nine is Mariana Di Girólamo, Ailín Salas and Paola Giannini. Giannini is known in Chilean cinema for her performances in films like Purasangre, in which she received a nomination for an Altazor Award. Salas is an Argentine actress who has appeared in film and TV productions in her native country, such as Luis Ortega’s Lulu, Boni Bonita, Abrir puertas y ventanas, and En terapia.

Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield speaks about working with McDonagh again, “It’s a privilege to work again with the incomparable Martin McDonagh who, with Wild Horse Nine, once again masterfully blends emotional nuance with razor-sharp dark comedy. Having assembled this exceptional cast and talented crew—many of whom we’ve had the great pleasure of working with before—we couldn’t be more excited for Martin to take the world on this cinematic journey.”