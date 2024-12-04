DNA: Ben Schwartz & Sam Rockwell join MacGruber director and Lonely Island alum Jorma Taccone for Searchlight’s upcoming comedy

The Lonely Island‘s Jorma Taccone is in good company for his next directorial project as Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Parks and Recreation) and Sam Rockwell (Moon, The Green Mile) board the upcoming Searchlight comedy DNA. News about Taccone joining DNA as the film’s director and producer comes after he recently launched production in Finland for The Trip, an upcoming thriller starring Jason Segel (Shrinking, Freaks and Geeks) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Guns Akimbo).

Plot details for DNA remain a mystery, though we know Schwartz sold the concept to Searchlight in 2020. Schwartz wrote the script, while Ali Bell, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Taccone produced through their Party Over Here studio. Rockwell gets in on the action as an executive producer alongside Schwartz.

Taconne’s other directorial efforts include shorts and music videos for The Lonely Island, Parks and Recreation, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Miracle Workers, The Last O.G., and Paramount’s Knuckles series. His upcoming thriller, The Trip, revolves around a troubled couple who visit an isolated cabin. Both harbor hidden intentions to eliminate their partner, setting the stage for a thrilling and suspenseful showdown amidst the secluded wilderness. Juliette Lewis, Timothy Olyphant, and Karen Gillan also star in lead roles.

Taccone is also developing MacGruber 2, a sequel to the 2010 cult classic comedy starring Will Forte as MacGruber, a former special operative called back into action to take down his arch-enemy, Dieter Von Cunth, who has a nuclear warhead and is bent on destroying Washington, D.C.

On December 20th, Ben Schwartz races back into theaters as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog for Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The anticipated threequel finds Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunited to battle a powerful new adversary, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Sam Rockwell is reprising his role as Mr. Wolf for The Bad Guys 2, a sequel to the criminally underrated 2022 animated heist comedy. In The Bad Guys 2, The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do “one last job” by an all-female squad of criminals.

Will Ben Schwartz, Sam Rockwell, and Jorma Taccone strike comedy gold with DNA? What is the movie about? Do Schwartz and Rockwell play estranged brothers? I have no idea, but I hope we find out soon. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.