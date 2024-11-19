The Trip: Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, and Juliette Lewis star in thriller remake

Production is officially underway on the thriller The Trip , which is coming from 87North, XYZ Films, and director Jorma Taccone (MacGruber and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) – and Deadline reveals that Taccone has assembled a cool cast for the film. The line-up includes Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Juliette Lewis (From Dusk Till Dawn), Paul Guilfoyle (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), and retired mixed martial artist Keith Jardine (Godless).

The Trip is based on director Tommy Wirkola’s 2021 Norwegian thriller, I Onde Dager, which starred Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie. The screenplay by Wirkola, John Niven, and Nick Ball has been reworked by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney. The original film had the following synopsis: Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat. Deadline said the remake will follow a dysfunctional couple (Segel and Weaving) who head to a remote cabin to “reconnect”, but each has secret intentions to kill the other.

XYZ is financing and producing the new film with 87North’s Kelly McCormick, Lee Kim, and Guy Danella. Taccone and Wirkola serve as executive producers alongside Jørgen Storm Rosenberg and Kjetil Omberg, who produced the original film for 74 Entertainment. Actress Karen Gillan, who happens to be married to writer Nick Kocher, is co-producing.

The Trip is filming in Tampere, Finland. The project is receiving production incentives from Business Finland, The City of Tampere, and Film Tampere. Films Films Films is providing production services.

Wirkola, who previously worked with 87North when he directed the Santa Claus action movie Violent Night, provided the following statement: “ I can’t wait to see Jorma bring his totally singular sensibility to the material. That, combined with this killer cast, makes me beyond excited that this film will truly stand out in the cinematic landscape. “

Taccone added, “ I’m a huge fan of Tommy’s work and I love the original film. I have a totally singular sensibility, and I can’t wait to see what I bring to the material. “

What do you think of Jorma Taccone, Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle, and Keith Jardine teaming up to bring us a remake of Tommy Wirkola’s I Onde Dager, a.k.a. The Trip? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.