Jim Jarmusch brings you an intimate family triptych in the trailer for Father Mother Sister Brother

Mubi recently released the trailer for the Jennifer Lawrence nightmarish thriller Die My Love and the young distribution studio has now released the trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s new film, Father Mother Sister Brother, which claimed the top prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Jarmusch writes and directs the film that stars Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat.

The movie is described as a “Funny, tender and astutely observed, this is an intimate exploration of the universal intricacies of family dynamics.” The description also reads, “Told in the form of a triptych divided into chapters set in New Jersey, Dublin and Paris, each story concerns the relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parent (or parents), and each other. Blending remarkable performances from its ensemble cast with Jarmusch’s wry and idiosyncratic observations of everyday life, the iconic indie director’s latest serves as a timely reminder that you can choose your friends and your lovers, but you can’t choose your family.”

This year, the film took home the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival. In his speech, Jim Jarmusch stated, in part, “As filmmakers, we’re not motivated by competition, but this is something I truly appreciate,” saying he was gracious for the accolade given to “our quiet film.” He added, “He said something like he was worried that he still didn’t quite know how to do it, so I sort of have that same feeling, I’m learning each time.” Other notable films vying for the Golden Lion were Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

Father Mother Sister Brother was considered a surprise win, with a lot of buzz surrounding Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, which currently holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The matter was actually brought up during the post-awards press conference, with jury president Alexander Payne saying, “It simply wasn’t in the final eight, which breaks our hearts. We love many films that aren’t represented in the final eight.”

Father Mother Sister Brother will hit theaters courtesy of Mubi on December 24.