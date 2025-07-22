Venice lineup: Frankenstein, The Smashing Machine, Park Chan-wook’s latest in main competition

The lineup for this year’s Venice Film Festival has been unveiled, with the likes of Giullermo del Toro, Noah Baumbach, Kathryn Bigelow, Jim Jarmusch, Park Chan-wook, and Yorgos Lanthimos all competing for the coveted Golden Lion.

Here is the full lineup of 20 films in competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival:

Ballad of a Small Player, Edward Berger

Below the Clouds, Gianfranco Rosi

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos

Duse, Pietro Marcello

Elisa Leonardo Di Costanzo

Father Mother Sister Brother, Jim Jarmusch

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

The Grace, Paolo Sorrentino

A House of Dynamite, Kathryn Bigelow

Jay Kelly, Noah Baumbach

Mother Bhum, Chong Keat Aun

No Other Choice, Park Chan-wook

A Pied D’Oeuvre, Valerie Donzelli

Silent Friend, Ildiko Enyedi

The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie

The Stranger, François Ozon

The Sin Rises on Us All, Cai Shangjun

The Testament of Ann Lee, Mona Fastvoid

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Kaouther Ben Hania

This Wizard Of The Kremlin, Olivier Assayas

The films that will be screening out of competition are nothing to ignore, either, with works from Werner Herzog – who is also being honored with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement (alongside legendary actress Kim Novak) – Luca Guadagnino, Sofia Coppola, Julian Schnabel, and Gus Van Sant. Here are the titles that are out of competition:

After The Hunt, Luca Guadagnino

Baba Wa Al—Qadhafi (My Father And Qaddafi), Jihan K

Broken English, Jane Pollard and Iain Forsyth

Chien 51, Cedric Jimenez

Cover Up, Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus

Dead Man’s Wire, Gus Van Sant

Director’s Diary, Alexandr Sokurov

Ferdinando Scianna — Il Fotografo Dell’Ombra, Roberto Andó

Franceso De Gregori Nevergreen, Stefano Pistolini

Ghost Elephants, Werner Herzog

Hateshinaki Scarlet, Mamoru Hosoda

Hui Jia (Back Home), Tsai Ming-Liang

I Diari Di Angela — Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Terzo, Yervant Gianikian and Angela Ricci Lucchi

Il Maestro, Andrea Di Stefano

In The Hand Of Dante, Julian Schnabel

Kabul, Between Prayers, Aboozar Amini

Kim Novak’s Vertigo, Alexandre Philippe

The Last Viking, Anders Thomas Jensen

Le Valle Dei Sorrisi, Paolo Strippoli

L’Isola Di Andrea, Antonio Capuano

Marc By Sofia, Sofia Coppola

Newport And The Great Folk Dream, Robert Gordon

Nino. 18 Giorni, Toni D’ Angelo

Notes Of A True Criminal, Alexander Rodnyansky and Andriy Alferov

Nuestra Tierra, Lucrecia Martel

Orfeo, Virgilio Villoresi

Piero Pelú Rumore Deentro, Francesco Dei

Remake, Ross McElwee

Sermon To The Void, Hilal Baydarov

The Tale Of Sylian, Tamara Kotevska

Last year, the Golden Lion went to Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, although most of the discussion was on Brady Corbet’s Silver Lion winner The Brutalist, which would go on to land 10 nominations at the 97th Academy Awards.

What do you think of the lineup for this year’s Venice Film Festival? What are you most looking forward to when it gets released?