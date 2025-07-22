Venice lineup: Frankenstein, The Smashing Machine, Park Chan-wook’s latest in main competition

The lineup for this year’s Venice Film Festival has been unveiled, with the likes of Giullermo del Toro, Noah Baumbach, Kathryn Bigelow, Jim Jarmusch, Park Chan-wook, and Yorgos Lanthimos all competing for the coveted Golden Lion.
Here is the full lineup of 20 films in competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival:
Ballad of a Small Player, Edward Berger
Below the Clouds, Gianfranco Rosi
Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
Duse, Pietro Marcello
Elisa Leonardo Di Costanzo
Father Mother Sister Brother, Jim Jarmusch
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
The Grace, Paolo Sorrentino
A House of Dynamite, Kathryn Bigelow
Jay Kelly, Noah Baumbach
Mother Bhum, Chong Keat Aun
No Other Choice, Park Chan-wook
A Pied D’Oeuvre, Valerie Donzelli
Silent Friend, Ildiko Enyedi
The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie
The Stranger, François Ozon
The Sin Rises on Us All, Cai Shangjun
The Testament of Ann Lee, Mona Fastvoid
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Kaouther Ben Hania
This Wizard Of The Kremlin, Olivier Assayas
The films that will be screening out of competition are nothing to ignore, either, with works from Werner Herzog – who is also being honored with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement (alongside legendary actress Kim Novak) – Luca Guadagnino, Sofia Coppola, Julian Schnabel, and Gus Van Sant. Here are the titles that are out of competition:
After The Hunt, Luca Guadagnino
Baba Wa Al—Qadhafi (My Father And Qaddafi), Jihan K
Broken English, Jane Pollard and Iain Forsyth
Chien 51, Cedric Jimenez
Cover Up, Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus
Dead Man’s Wire, Gus Van Sant
Director’s Diary, Alexandr Sokurov
Ferdinando Scianna — Il Fotografo Dell’Ombra, Roberto Andó
Franceso De Gregori Nevergreen, Stefano Pistolini
Ghost Elephants, Werner Herzog
Hateshinaki Scarlet, Mamoru Hosoda
Hui Jia (Back Home), Tsai Ming-Liang
I Diari Di Angela — Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Terzo, Yervant Gianikian and Angela Ricci Lucchi
Il Maestro, Andrea Di Stefano
In The Hand Of Dante, Julian Schnabel
Kabul, Between Prayers, Aboozar Amini
Kim Novak’s Vertigo, Alexandre Philippe
The Last Viking, Anders Thomas Jensen
Le Valle Dei Sorrisi, Paolo Strippoli
L’Isola Di Andrea, Antonio Capuano
Marc By Sofia, Sofia Coppola
Newport And The Great Folk Dream, Robert Gordon
Nino. 18 Giorni, Toni D’ Angelo
Notes Of A True Criminal, Alexander Rodnyansky and Andriy Alferov
Nuestra Tierra, Lucrecia Martel
Orfeo, Virgilio Villoresi
Piero Pelú Rumore Deentro, Francesco Dei
Remake, Ross McElwee
Sermon To The Void, Hilal Baydarov
The Tale Of Sylian, Tamara Kotevska
Last year, the Golden Lion went to Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, although most of the discussion was on Brady Corbet’s Silver Lion winner The Brutalist, which would go on to land 10 nominations at the 97th Academy Awards.
What do you think of the lineup for this year’s Venice Film Festival? What are you most looking forward to when it gets released?