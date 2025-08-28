Movie News

Adam Sandler talks about playing against type in a dramatic role in the upcoming Jay Kelly

Adam Sandler has dabbled in enough dramatic roles that audiences often think he’s more reliable in that genre than his career suggests. After performances in films like Punch Drunk Love, Reign Over Me and Uncut Gems, it’s not too out of the ordinary to expect Sandler to sideline his comedic sensibilities for a movie. He will have another serious role in the upcoming Netflix movie, Jay Kelly, which comes from Noah Baumbach. Sandler, who can currently be seen in Happy Gilmore 2, recently commented on his latest straight-laced turn during a press conference for Jay Kelly at the Venice Film Festival.

According to Variety, Sandler explained, “Being in this movie and not just trying to find jokes and laugh moments, that’s what’s amazing. I’ve done two movies with Noah, and I could not be more proud to be in the feeling it gives you. He knows how to do everything, and then he finds places to make you laugh. All our characters give you a moment to laugh and feel pain. As an actor, when you read a script like this you say, ‘Holy shit, I cant believe I’m getting this gift.’”

In the film, Sandler and co-star Laura Dern play the management team for George Clooney’s titular movie star character. After playing a manager, Sandler jokes that he has a newfound respect for those positions in the Hollywood business. He says, “I’ve always appreciated my manager, my agent, my publicist. I know how hard they work and how difficult it is to hear my ups and downs and to back me up, even when I could get loud at times. I was excited to play a man who is devoted; I admire everyone who does that.”

Dern also added, “I’m playing the role of the people who have helped raise me in a professional life. My publicist had to guide me on how to have self-respect or guide myself or have boyfriends. I couldn’t have more respect, especially when they’re in the room when I’m answering questions.”

The synopsis for the Netflix film reads, “JAY KELLY, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler) as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe. Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind.”

Source: Variety
