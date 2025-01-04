Steven Soderbergh unveils annual watchlist; which movies and shows did he catch in 2024?

Director Steven Soderbergh has shared his annual list of the movies and TV shows he watched, marking yet another busy year.

Last Updated on January 6, 2025

For movie and TV fans. The conclusion of the calendar year means scouring through a lot of best-of lists. But for those who truly want something to sink their teeth into, we go to Steven Soderbergh. But Soderbergh doesn’t bother telling us his favorite movies of the year; instead, he tells us everything he watched in those 365 days, from movies to individual episodes. So what did Steven Soderbergh sit down for in 2024?

Steven Soderbergh shared his annual SEEN, READ list over the weekend, showing that he kicked off 2024 with Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation on January 4th (he read a book on the 2nd), along with a few episodes of Showtime’s The Curse. On his birthday, January 14th, Soderbergh treated himself to Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

And just like his own filmography, the man jumped around genres quite a bit, hitting Hitchcock’s Notorious, Coppola’s Megalopolis and Curb Your Enthusiasm within a week. He even took a deep dive into Star Wars, with rewatches of portions of the first two trilogies as well as Andor.

Like the most chaotic of film nerds, there’s really no rhyme or reason to Steven Soderbergh’s movie habits. For example, he first watched Jaws in 2024 on April 3rd, when we all know it works best in the summer (granted, he did rewatch it in June, July and August). He was also fairly light on horror movies in October, only hitting Dario Argento’s giallo Deep Red, John Carpenter’s underrated TV movie Someone’s Watching Me! and Lake Mungo. For Christmas Day, Soderbergh went with Stalag 17, which is “Christmas adjacent” at best.

But we’re definitely not knocking Steven Soderbergh’s taste, because to watch that many movies and TV shows (not to mention getting through that many books) is an impressive feat, especially since he’s releasing a film of his own every year. He even notes this on his list, saying shooting began on Black Bag (slated for release this March) on May 7th…the day after he got through episodes of Hacks and The Jinx: Part Two, as well as the finals of the Madrid Open!

How many movies did you watch in 2024? Share some of your favorite first-time watches with us below.

Source: Extension 765
