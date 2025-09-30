Stone Cold Fox: Kiernan Shipka, Kiefer Sutherland, Krysten Ritter action thriller secures Vertical distribution

Director Sophie Tabet has made her feature debut with a very cool-sounding project: an action thriller called Stone Cold Fox , which tells a revenge story that’s set in the 1980s and stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Kiefer Sutherland (24), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mishel Prada (Brilliant Minds), and Karen Fukuhara (The Boys). Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait long before we have the chance to see this movie, because Deadline reports that Vertical has acquired the U.S. distribution rights! The company hasn’t yet revealed any details on their release plans, but they do intend to get the movie out by the end of the year.

Scripted by Tabet and Julia Roth from a story they crafted with Jonathan Craven (yes, that is the son of the legendary Wes Craven), Stone Cold Fox picks up when Fox (Shipka) breaks out of an abusive commune in search of her family. But when the queenpin (Ritter) kidnaps her little sister and sends a crooked cop (Sutherland) after her, Fox has no choice but to infiltrate the very place she escaped.

Tabet, Roth, and Craven also produced the film alongside Bee-Hive’s Stephen Braun and The Wonder Company’s Chris Abernathy and Eric B. Fleischman. Executive producers include Joe Roth, Andrea Bucko, Emily Hunter Salveson, and Ross Putman.

Tabet told Deadline, “ I grew up on gritty ’80s action thrillers, so getting to make my own audacious thrill-ride with a fearless partner like Vertical handling the release is a dream come true. I’m endlessly grateful to the incredible cast and crew who brought this labor of love to life. ” Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added, “ Sophie has delivered a thriller that keeps you on edge and showcases her talent as an emerging filmmaker. We’re excited to bring it to audiences and look forward to them experiencing it for themselves. “

Like the writer/director, I also grew up on gritty ’80s action thrillers (in fact, with rare exceptions, those were the only movies my father would watch during my early childhood), so I look forward to seeing how Tabet’s tribute has turned out. My interest is enhanced by the fact that she assembled a really cool cast for her movie.

Does Stone Cold Fox sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.