Milo Ventimiglia, Kiernan Shipka, and Michael Rooker infiltrate Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops for a 2025 release

During SGF (Summer Game Fest), also known as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Birthday Celebration, Activision went hard in the paint with a reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the next installment of COD’s sweat-inducing sister series. To close this year’s Xbox Showcase, Activision debuted a dark and stylish trailer for the upcoming video game, featuring a stern-looking Milo Ventimiglia in a voice and motion capture role. In addition to Ventimiglia, Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Michael Rooker (Slither, Mall Rats, The Guardians of the Galaxy) also star in the latest installment of the espionage and intrigue franchise.

Ventimiglia will play David Mason, who first appeared in Black Ops 2; Shipka will play Emma Kagan; and Rooker will reprise the role of Mike Harper, also from Black Ops 2. The gang’s all here!

Here’s the official logline for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7: “In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the most mind-bending Black Ops ever. Developed as the next evolution of Black Ops, this is the first-ever consecutive release within the series, set more than 40 years after the events of Black Ops 6. The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. Wielding cutting-edge technology, David Mason and his team must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”

“The Black Ops universe is amazing,” Call of Duty general manager Matt Cox said in a blog post on the official CoD website. “The creativity and imagination that goes into the storytelling, the rich character depth, and the incredible moment-to-moment gameplay across all modes is really exceptional. As a team, our vision from the start was to create a back-to-back series experience for our players that embraced the uniqueness of the Black Ops sub-franchise.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation, and on PC via Xbox PC, Battle.net, and Steam later this year, with solo and multiplayer gameplay experiences. If you subscribe to Microsoft’s Game Pass program, the game will be available on Day 1 through Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

Activision released a Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 trailer during the showcase. The trailer features Milo Ventimiglia’s character discovering dark secrets in a seemingly normal world. As Ventimiglia’s reality goes from bad to worse, he’s pulled into a technological nightmare as “Bite the Hand that Feeds You” by Nine Inch Nails roars in the background. Let’s f**king go!

Are you looking forward to playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? Let us know in the comments section below.