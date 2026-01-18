Stone Cold: The Cult Classic Brian Bosworth Movie Has a 4K Release Date!

Why Stone Cold Is a Peak ’80s Action Holdover

While most people assume that peak ’80s action ran the span of the decade, that’s not really true. If anything, hardcore ’80s action arguably kicked off somewhere around 1982 or so and ran until about 1992, as in the early ’90s we were still getting plenty of oiled-up, muscle-man action heroes. Case in point: 1991’s Stone Cold, which Dawn of the Discs announced is now getting a 4K reissue on April 21st from Kino Lorber. This movie was an attempt to turn bad-boy college football star Brian “The Boz” Bosworth into a movie star.

Who was Brian Bosworth?

While many of our readers are likely too young to remember him, Bosworth was among the most colorful football players of the ’80s, sporting radical hairstyles, a jacked-up physique, and a surly attitude both on and off the field, which made him one of the most popular college athletes of all time. By contrast, his NFL career was disappointing, as he only played for three seasons after a series of injuries. Yet Hollywood saw something in Bosworth’s look and attitude, and in 1991, none other than Michael Douglas produced a star vehicle for him called Stone Cold.

What is Stone Cold?

Stone Cold casts Bosworth as a rogue cop (were there any other kinds in that era?) who goes undercover in a biker gang involved in political violence. If folks remember this movie fondly, it’s most likely due to the powerhouse performances of the film’s two villains, with Lance Henriksen playing the gang’s charismatic leader, Chains, while William Forsythe plays his number two, Ice.

How was Stone Cold received?

When it came out in early May of 1991, Hollywood was fully expecting Bosworth to immediately join the ranks of Steven Seagal and Jean-Claude Van Damme. However, the movie completely bombed, only grossing $9 million off a hefty $25 million budget. Yet when it hit VHS and cable, it became a favorite of action fans, due largely to the hardcore violence (it almost nabbed an NC-17) and the Henriksen/Forsythe villain duo. While Bosworth never got the chance to lead another studio action movie, the film was enough of a hit on home video to launch him as a DTV star, with him spending the rest of the decade making mid-budget movies like One Man’s Justice (which was actually directed by Equilibrium’s Kurt Wimmer).

As for Stone Cold, we’ve always been fans of it on the site, and I wrote and narrated an episode of The Best Movie You Never Saw about it. Kino Lorber’s 4K disc hasn’t gotten any specs yet, but action fans will no doubt want to add this one to their libraries.